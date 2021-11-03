Eliza Samúdio’s mother says she’s going to sue a man who dressed up as ‘Goleiro Bruno’ on AM · Jornal Midiamax

Model Eliza Samúdio’s mother said she would sue the tattoo artist who attended a costume party in Manaus last weekend characterized as goalkeeper Bruno, who played for the Rio team when he killed the model in 2010. The case went viral after the social networks of the concert hall “Porão do Alemão” publish the image, which shows the tattoo artist in a Flemish uniform and the name Bruno, while carrying a black garbage bag in his hands, with the name of Eliza, in an allusion to the iconic case that shocked the country that year.

“It won’t stay that way. I’ll take action about it. In addition to my pain, there is the pain of my grandson, who is an 11-year-old child who doesn’t have a voice yet, who has no way to defend his mother,” stated Sonia to UOL.

“He [o filho de Elisa Samúdio e do ex-goleiro do Flamengo] is in transition to adolescence. It’s a complicated time in his life, and what do people want to do? Do you want to plant anger, hate in him? In a little while they will compare him to his father. I try to preserve him from these things, I don’t harbor hatred or sorrow from the father. But for what? For people like that to come up and do what they’re doing?”, he added.

Resignation

After the repercussion of the image on the networks, the venue deleted the publication and issued an apology. In a statement, the event house – which belongs to a Manaus councilor – said that the post was made by a 20-year-old intern, and that it published the offensive image for not knowing the case. He was also removed from the role.

The tattoo artist was fired from the studio in which he worked, called “El Cartel Tatuaria”. “The studio does not condone any form of incitement to violence against women. Making it very clear that the employee was fired, and is no longer part of the staff”, states the studio’s publication.

Later, one of the studio’s owners claimed that the tattoo artist was, in fact, a partner, but that the partnership was undone after the scandal.

recidivism

It is not the first time that the murder of Eliza Samúdio is a laughingstock. Goalkeeper Bruno’s fantasy, similar to the case in Manaus, had already been explored in previous years. Also, in December of last year, São Paulo’s Procon fined a bar located in the city of Presidente Prudente, in for jokes made about femicide, more specifically about Mato Grosso do Sul, and also about jokes about hunger in Ethiopia.

The jokes in the form of messages were written on signs and hung inside the bar. In addition to the case of Eliza and hunger in Africa, the bar also promoted games with the death of Isabella Nardoni, who died after being thrown by her stepmother from a building. “Son, we don’t create for us. Create to play in the world. (Signed) Alexandre Nardoni”, says one of the signs.

Another refers to hunger in Africa: “Making meals together unites the family! Ethiopia, people without unity”. “Dogs are man’s best friend. Goalkeeper Bruno”, in reference to the death of Eliza. Regarding the joke to Eliza Samúdio, according to the bar, the message had already been removed at the request of Eliza’s mother, who lives in Mato Grosso do Sul with the model’s son and goalkeeper Bruno.

Convictions

Bruno was sentenced to 22 years and three months for the triple qualified homicide of Samudio, concealment of the corpse and kidnapping of their son, which occurred in 2010. Former girlfriend Fernanda Gomes de Castro was sentenced to five years, in open regime, for the kidnapping the minor and the former model. Last year, judge Doorgal Andrada reduced the former goalkeeper’s sentence to 20 years and nine months and declared the crime of concealing a corpse to reduce the sentence extinct. For Fernanda Castro, the penalty was set at three years of open prison, replaced by restrictive measures.