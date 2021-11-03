Elon Musk is first person to have $300 billion to his own name

Mike Blake/Reuters

After adding tens of billions to your net worth yesterday (1), elon Musk became the first person in history to have more than $300 billion to his name. Today (2), at 11:30 am GMT, Musk was worth US$ 306.8 billion, estimates Forbes, after crossing the previously untouched limit of US$ 300 billion (equivalent to R$ 1.7 trillion) on Monday Tuesday (1), while Tesla’s shares continued to fall.

The electric car company’s market capitalization surpassed $1 trillion last week after Hertz announced it was buying 100,000 Tesla vehicles to join its rental fleet – which would give Tesla $4.2 billion in cash, Bloomberg reported. Shares closed at a record $1,208 yesterday, giving Tesla a market capitalization of $1.2 trillion.

In a press release last week, Hertz said the Tesla Model 3 rental cars would begin shipping in major cities in early November. But Musk posted a tweet Monday night that cast doubt on the megabusiness. “I would like to emphasize that no contracts have yet been signed … The Hertz deal has zero effect on our economy,” he wrote. This morning, Tesla’s record rise had reversed and shares dropped by as much as 4% in the market opening. But around 11:30 am, shares began to rebound: the shares traded at $1,200, down just 0.7% from yesterday’s close.

A spokesman for Hertz says the deal is closed. “As we announced last week, Hertz has placed an initial order for 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles and is investing in new EV charging infrastructure across the company’s global operations,” wrote the century-old car rental company in a statement shared with to Forbes. “Teslas deliveries have already started.”

Most of Musk’s fortune is tied to his 23% stake in Tesla, which he first supported in 2004, a year after founding. The businessman also owns a significant part of the rocket company SpaceX, valued at about $74 billion in a February 2021 funding round.

The businessman born in South Africa is the richest person in modern history and is quickly leaving his fellow billionaires in the dust. Jeff Bezos, the world’s second-richest person, is currently worth about $190.3 billion, Forbes estimates, up from a peak of $212 billion in July. Bill Gates’ net worth surpassed $100 billion in April 1999. Adjusted for inflation, that’s just over $165 billion today — about $142 billion less than what Musk is now worth. Today, Gates is worth about $137.8 billion.