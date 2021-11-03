Elon Musk wants to create a college that accepts Dogecoin as payment

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, described his willingness to start a college and accept Dogecoin as payment. Despite this, it is worth noting that everything can be a joke due to the acronym of the possible institution.

While it may all be a joke, this seems to be one of the billionaire’s favorite pastimes: creating funny acronyms and company names.

In addition, Elon Musk also commented on global hunger after a UN director declared that 2% of Musk’s fortune could end world hunger. This time the billionaire didn’t make jokes but counterattacked the UN.

Dogecoin, the Elon Musk College Acceptable Coin

Last week, Musk had already commented on the reason for supporting Dogecoin, as he said it is the currency that its employees use the most, defining it as the “people’s currency”.

This Sunday (31), Elon returned to quote the oldest cryptocurrency meme in history. After saying he was thinking about creating a college, the billionaire commented that Dogecoin would be accepted as a method of paying tuition, as well as a discount for students if they have a dog.

“I’m thinking about creating a new college: Texas Institute of Technology & Science The monthly fee is in Dogecoin and you get a discount if you have a dog”

Joke or truth?

However, it’s hard to know how serious Elon Musk is talking as the acronym for this college is TITS (Texact Iinstitute of Technology & sscience). Translating into Portuguese: BREASTS. Also commenting that she would have epic products, like shirts and sweatshirts with the acronym TITS stamped.

Given Musk’s previous endeavors, the idea can be made even if it’s a joke. In 2016, the billionaire founded the The Boring Company, or “The Boring Company” in literal translation, whose goal is to build tunnels and this project also started on Twitter.

In addition, Tesla’s car series also contains pranks. The name of your cars are Model s, Model 3, Model s and Model Y, forming the acronym S3XY.

global hunger

Elon Musk also continued to rock social media over the weekend with another topic: Global hunger. After a UN director said that 2% of Musk’s fortune could end world hunger, the billionaire said he would help instantly if the director detailed how that money would help.

“If the WFP (UN World Food Program) can describe in this Twitter thread exactly how $6 billion will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do that.” “But it must be open source accounting so that the public can see precisely how the money is spent.”

In addition, the billionaire also published several links citing abuses carried out by UN members. It contains reports of abuses suffered by people in precarious conditions, in exchange for food.

Finally, one of the greatest entrepreneurs of all time and with vast knowledge in several areas, Elon Musk manages to employ humor in his trillion-dollar business, as well as treat sensitive matters seriously.