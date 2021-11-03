Embrapa takes the ‘organic carbon’ reference to COP26

In an exclusive interview with Canal Rural, during the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), the president of Embrapa Celso Moretti, highlighted the sustainable actions that are practiced by Brazilian producers. On the occasion, he highlighted the potential of ‘organic carbon’ in the country, where the largest stocks are in the Amazon and southern Brazil. Also according to him, good agricultural production practices in Brazil have been implemented for at least three decades.

“Brazil, for over 30 years in agriculture, has been talking about integrated systems, recovery of degraded pastures, direct planting, biological fixation, among others, which are technologies that reduce emissions, mitigate, or trap carbon in the soil”, he highlighted the president of Embrapa, also mentioning the technique of integration between farming and forestry as one of the most sustainable models of our agriculture.

“In August I met with the president of COP26, Alok Sharma, and I had the opportunity to present to him an ILPF model in one of Embrapa’s units. He was impressed with what he saw from the standpoint of innovation and sustainability, and said that it was necessary to show the world this work developed in the field”.

Moretti also stressed that the objective during the COP26 debates is to highlight to the world the role of Brazil in food production without forgetting its commitment to the environment. “We hope to show participants at the event that we are a large food producer that preserves two thirds of our territory, with laws like the Forest Code that give us the security to continue as an environmental power”, he emphasizes.

