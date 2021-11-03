‘Empire’: To save Zé Pedro, Maria Marta throws a vase at Zé Alfredo’s head

The great day has come! In this Wednesday, 3rd chapter, of the 9 pm soap opera, ‘Empire’, the Commander (Alexandre Nero) will finally find out is Fabrício Melgaço, a person he has been looking for for several chapters. Only he figured the man was his own son, and it had been under his nose all along. Burning with hatred, Zé goes to squeeze Zé Pedro’s neck, who will leave the mansion running.

Everything will happen when Lorraine (Dani Barros) hears a conversation between Zé Pedro (Caio Blat) and Silviano (Othon Bastos), where the boy said he tried to shoot his father and that he was Fabrício Melgaço. “Your son told Mr. Silviano that he had his diamond hidden and that he was the only one going to kill you,” revealed the woman.

Then, the Commander appears talking to Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral), who will show the story. “There’s no way Zé Pedro can get the talisman back”, warns the dondoca.

Zé is curious, and soon goes to Zé Pedro’s room, where he will order Amanda (Adriana Birolli) to open the safe. The businessman comes face to face with four pieces of the diamond and faces his son, who is in the shower. “I came to take what is mine, Fabrício Melgaço”, says Zé, moved.