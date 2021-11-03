Erasmo, Marina, Rico and Solange are nominated for the seventh Roça of A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda

Erasmo Viana, Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes were nominated for the seventh Roça de The Farm 13. The voting, live, was held last Tuesday night (2).

Champion of the Trial of Fire, Tiago Piquilo went in search of the Powers of the Flame and kept the Yellow one for himself. At first, he did not reveal the contents of the parchment.

In the sequence, the singer handed the Vermelha to Erasmo Viana: “The owner of this power must exchange all the pawns of the Bay for pawns of the headquarters”.

Thus, the entrepreneur took Dayane, Dynho, Mileide and Solange out of the rural apartment and put Bil, Gui Araujo, Marina and himself in the quartet’s place.

As a farmer, Sthefane Matos recommended Rico Melquiades straight to Roça: “From the beginning, I disagreed with his attitudes. He said that my fiance is ashamed of me. I thought it was too low,” he declared.

Voting continued to define the second roceiro. At this stage, the residents of Baia could not be voted.

After many justifications and bickering, Dynho and Solange tied with five votes.

So the responsibility turned to the Farmer. Sthefane chose Solange to occupy the second bench in the Roça.

As the player with the most votes, Solange pulled Erasmo da Baia to the third stool.

Before defining the last roceiro, James revealed the Power of the Yellow Flame: “The owner of this power must choose three pawns that will already be saved in Resta One”.

With that, the singer saved himself, Valentina and Aline.

Once that was done, Erasmus started Resta One and saved MC Gui. The other pawns followed the dynamic in the same way.

Marina Ferrari was left in the Resta One and occupies the fourth place.

As the fourth farmer, she vetoed Erasmus from participating in the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday (3). Thus, the influencer is the first confirmed in Roça.

