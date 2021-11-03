Erasmo, Marina, Rico and Solange are on the farm; vote · TV news

Erasmo Viana, Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes form the seventh swidden of A Fazenda 13. The quartet of roceiros was selected in the early hours of this Wednesday (3). Who do you want to stay on Record’s reality show? Vote in the poll at the end of this text.

Tiago Piquilo started the voting dynamic with the discovery of the lamp’s powers. The countryman, winner of the last Fire Trial, had the mission to choose between the red and yellow scrolls. He opted for the lighter color and handed the dark color to Erasmo Viana.

Adriane Galisteu then asked Erasmus to read the red power. “Exchange all the pedestrians from the stall for pedestrians from the headquarters”, revealed the influencer, who chose to go to the area without privileges together with Arcrebiano de Araújo, Gui Araujo and Marina Ferrari.

After the Bahian’s decision, Sthefane Matos indicated Rico Melquiades to the first bench in the country. “He is a person who, from the beginning, I have always disagreed with the attitudes, but he was a person I liked, but he came to disappoint me a lot. He has a very low game of destabilizing the person. A rude person, impolite”, justified the farmer.

“I was waiting already. She’s referring me because we had a friction. She called me disrespectful, I told her she was a shadow of Bil and Dynho [Alves]. She’s a person who doesn’t have the moral to call me disrespectful, she doesn’t even respect her fiancé”, reacted the man from Alagoas, who continued in another passage: “She’s a fake, a plant, a shadow”.

Then, the residents of the headquarters began the general vote. With five votes, Dynho and Solange tied, and Sthefane broke the tie, putting the ex-Banheira do Gugu in the risk zone. Solange, in turn, pulled Erasmus into the hot seat.

Before the influencer started the remaining one, James used the power of the yellow flame and was able to save two fellow inmates from the final dynamic. The musician freed Valentina Francavilla and Aline Mineiro.

Later, Marina, sidelined by the remaining one, became the fourth farmer and received the right to veto one of her opponents in the week’s Farmer’s Test. The digital influencer took aim at Erasmus.

Check out the votes of the night: