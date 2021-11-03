Erasmus becomes the target of accusation after suggesting aggression against gays · TV News

After causing revolt on social networks by suggesting aggression against gays in A Fazenda 13, Erasmo Viana will be sued by activist and alternate state deputy Agripino Magalhães. The complaint will be made through a criminal complaint for homophobia.

During the early hours of Tuesday (2), Erasmo reported that many gay couples have sex in Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo, and leave the place dirty afterwards. “One day I’ll get a paintball gun and go there with the guys [amigos], go out at night letting go,” he threatened.

The speech had negative repercussions on social networks, and Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband was accused of homophobia for the violent suggestion of solving the problem.

“Agripino Magalhães will sue him for LGBTQIfobia. Through a criminal complaint against him, for offending and inciting hatred against the LGBTQIA+ population. Anyone who feels uncomfortable with the sexual orientation of another must respond in court” , says the note sent by the assistant deputy to the TV news.

“It is not enough simply to be indignant about cases of LGBQTIphobia. We have to react! LGBTQIphobic creatures have to respond and be rigorously punished by the law,” wrote Agripino, on his social networks.

The article contacted Erasmo Viana’s team, who did not return until the publication of this text. The crime of homophobia is provided for in Law No. 7716/89 and can result in one to three years of imprisonment.

