Eric Adams is elected the 2nd black mayor of the city of NY, says CNN projection

Democrat Eric Adams was elected the 110th mayor of New York City, according to a projection by CNN, by defeating Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Adams, a retired New York Police Department captain who embraced a public safety message, will be the second black mayor in the city’s history, after the late David Dinkins.

Born in Brooklyn and now its district president, Adams won a chaotic Democratic primary this summer with a pledge to strengthen and reform the New York Police Department amid concerns about rising crime.

His message — that “public safety is the prerequisite for prosperity” — resonated with working-class Democratic voters outside the traditionally liberal enclaves of Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, which fueled his nomination.

Adams’ general election campaign was much more moderate. He pretty much ignored Sliwa, one of the Guardian Angels founders and media personality.

After Sliwa attacked him during one of his two debates, Adams shrugged and refused to get involved.

“I’m talking to New Yorkers,” he said, “not with clowning.”

Speech against crime

Adams brought a clear speech to the election race to voters anxious about the rise of violent crime in a pandemic year and lingering concerns about police department abuses.

That effort required him to strike a careful balance in committing to dealing with police misconduct, often looking to his earlier efforts to report racism to the city’s police.