‘Eternals’: check out trivia about the new Marvel movie – Cultura

eternal, new movie from Marvel, opens in theaters on Thursday, November 4, covering the story of superheroes who have secretly guarded the Earth since the beginning of humanity. In the plot, monsters known as “deviant” return after some time without showing up, making the characters need to reunite to save humanity. Check out some fun facts about the film below:

– Phastos, who will be played by actor Bryan Tyree Henry, is Marvel’s first gay superhero.

– The scene where the Eternals are seen in superhero costumes for the first time was shot in Fuerteventura, Spain, during a sunset, Chloé Zhao’s favorite time for outdoor shooting.

– The characters’ costumes took about five months to develop.

– Kumail Nanjiani had to undergo intense training with five personal trainers and a nutritionist over the course of a year to get in shape for the role of Kingo. He also trained in dancing for months.

– Angelina Jolie became involved, in fact, with the film’s art department to participate directly in the arts that her character, Thena, creates in the desert.

– The pyramid that appears in the film was built in Black Park Country Park, England, which caught the attention of local residents during filming.

– Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), who is hearing impaired, is the first deaf actress in a Marvel movie and has named several characters in US sign language.