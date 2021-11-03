Ethereum and Solana hit highs and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – On a day of stability for Bitcoin (BTC), which continues to operate in the US$ 63,000 range, Ethereum (ETH) and its rivals are advancing and breaking new historical tops with the expectation that one of these protocols will be leader for building apps for the metaverse.

Ethereum, the world’s leading operating system for smart contracts, hit a new high of $4,634 on Tuesday night (2) and trades this morning at $4,597, up 3.5% in 24 hours and rising that goes from 10% in the week.

However, the main highlight among these technologies goes to Solana (SOL), which rises 13% to a new record of US$ 234 this morning. As a result, the cryptocurrency sponsored by the American brokerage FTX surpasses Cardano (ADA) in the global ranking by market value, taking fifth place.

Solana is currently the fastest growing rival of Ethereum, in the wake of the excitement around immersive games that choose the platform for its cost advantages and agility in running smart contracts. The current bet is Genopets, a game that promises to reward users who maintain “an active lifestyle”.

Another smart contract platform that registered a maximum was Polkadot (DOT), which accumulated more than 13% increase in the week as investors wait for an auction of auxiliary networks called parachains.

Projects running on Ethereum are also following the rise, such as the decentralized exchange (DEX) Loopring (LRC), which shoots more than 37% today amid rumors that it will be chosen to trade NFTs by GameStop, the company that played the leading role the episode of short squeeze on the US stock exchange in January of this year with help from users of the Reddit forum and the Robinhood trading app.

On the losing end, the most expressive result is that of Decentraland (MANA), which fell about 12% after an impressive rally that still maintains its weekly high at 248%.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:02 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 63,147.02 -0.1% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,597.13 +3.5% Binance Coin (BNB) $553.72 +0.9% Solana (SOL) $234 +12.4% Cardano (ADA) $2.10 +6.1%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Loopring (LRC) $1.44 +37.1% Arweave (AR) US$ 78.41 +31.6% Maker (MKR) US$2,954.65 +16.4% Solana (SOL) $234 +12.4% Crypto.com Coin (CRO) US$0.253379 +11.4%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Decentraland (MANA) $2.85 -12.5% Enjin Coin (ENJ) $2.84 -12.1% Safemoon (SAFEMOON) $0.00000422 -11.9% Chiliz (CHZ) US$ 0.461331 -8.9% Celsius Network (CEL) $4.01 -8%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 63.71 -1.71% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 83.3 -0.83% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 75.3 +0.4% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 21.94 -two% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 18.14 -0.6%

See the main news from the crypto market this Wednesday (3):

Microsoft and Nike prepare to invest in metaverse

It’s not just crypto projects that react to the expectation of the metaverse after the announcement that Facebook was renamed Meta. Tech giants Microsoft and retailer Nike are moving to join the news.

With more concrete plans, the creator of Windows announced a service called Dynamics 365 Connected Spaces that will serve as a bridge between Xbox products and the Microsoft Teams communication tool, which would serve as a gateway to the company’s metaverse.

“Metaverse allows us to embed computing into the real world and embed the real world into computing. Bringing real presence to any digital space. Most importantly, we can bring our humanity with us and choose how we want to experience this world,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Nike has not released anything official, but behind-the-scenes information shows that the brand should not be left out of what has been called the New Age of the Internet. One involves registering the slogan “just do it” for use “in online virtual worlds.

In addition, the company has opened new positions in the US for design professionals who will have “a fundamental role in redefining our digital world, taking us to the metaverse”.

SEC again postpones response on “physical” Bitcoin ETF

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again delayed its response on the approval of an ETF that tracks Bitcoin prices on the spot market. Valkyrie’s request to launch an index fund that actually acquires the cryptocurrency was for January 2022.

The SEC has said again that it needs more time to decide whether to approve or reject the product. It is the third time that the decision has been postponed – earlier, in June and August. “The Commission is extending the time period for approval or disapproval of the proposed rule change by another 60 days,” regulators said in a statement.

The ETF in question is different from those approved in the US in October, such as those from ProShares and Valkyrie itself, which offer exposure to the futures market. Type products not seen as ideal to invest in Bitcoin due to the monthly rollover of contracts, called contango, which ends up eroding a portion of earnings.

Valkyrie’s “physical” Bitcoin ETF is just one of those pending SEC review. On November 14th, the deadline for an order from VanEck for a similar product, which offers exposure to the cryptocurrency in the spot market, also expires. This one, however, could also be postponed.

Paraguay could become Bitcoin mining hub

Paraguay could become one of the destination countries for Bitcoin miners who left China after the local government banned the activity in May this year.

Electricity represents the main operating cost for cryptocurrency mining, which makes Paraguay a possible alternative to countries like Kazakhstan, known for offering cheap energy. Brazil’s neighbor, however, should also offer renewable energy solutions, something that has been demanded by the industry this year and that has become the main differential of the US in attracting companies in the sector.

Chinese mining company Future Fintech was invited to set up operations in the South American country and confirmed that it is considering the proposal.

“We will work with our local consultant to review Paraguay’s hydroelectric power and clean energy resources, locations for the development of a mining farm and the preferential political treatment we can receive for our capital investment,” the company said in a statement. .

