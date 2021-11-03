The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a speech at COP26.| Photo: Robert Perry/EFE

The European Union (EU) will contribute 1 billion euros (BRL 6.57 billion) to the global initiative to curb deforestation by 2030, according to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during COP26. The head of the Executive of the community bloc highlighted this Tuesday (2) that about a hundred countries are united to preserve “the lungs of the planet”.

According to Von der Leyen, 250 million euros will be allocated specifically to protect the Congo Basin region, which covers Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Burundi and Rwanda.

The document formalizing the initiative was signed by around 100 world leaders from countries that make up 85% of the planet’s forests, who pledged to “stop and reverse deforestation and land degradation” by 2030. In addition to the European bloc, the commitment was signed by Brazil, USA, China, United Kingdom, Russia, among others, with an agreement for a joint disbursement of US$ 12 billion (R$ 68 billion), in addition to US$ 7.2 billion (R$ 40.8 billion ) until 2030.

The president of the European Commission explained that the European Executive will present, later this year, an initiative to guarantee that the goods and products sold in the community market do not contain deforestation at their origin.