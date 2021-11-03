Even with weak adhesion, truck drivers talk about maintaining strikes







Truck drivers during a protest on the BR-381 highway in Igarapé, Minas Gerais 09/09/2021 REUTERS/Washington Alves Photo: Reuters

Even with weak adhesion, autonomous truckers promise to maintain the national strike that started on Monday, the 1st, in protest against the increase in diesel oil prices. “We continued the stoppage until the government presents some response to the demands of the category. The adhesion is good, as expected and in several states. There are few trucks running on the highways,” said the president of the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC) , Pliny Dias. The interruption of activities is concentrated, however, among self-employed, with no adhesion of CLT and transport companies.

A balance sheet released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Infrastructure indicated that the country’s federal highways and strategic logistical points continued without any occurrence of partial or total blockade. According to the ministry, there was only one concentration point at km 276 of the BR-116/RJ (on the Presidente Dutra highway), in Barra Mansa (RJ), without a blockade and without approaching truck drivers who were on their way.

Faced with the prohibition of interdictions and roadblocks, the national strike is restricted to demonstrations on the sides of highways and to vehicles parked at gas stations. The federal government anticipated the acts and obtained 29 court injunctions prohibiting roadblocks and strategic logistical points in 20 states.

“The movement continues here in Ijuí (RS), despite the effect of the injunctions,” stated the director of the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL), Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer.