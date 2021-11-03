Ex-blonde do Tchan assumes a position of trust in the media at PRF – Zoeira

The former dancer of the group It’s the tchan, Silmara Miranda, known as Loira do Tchan, gained a position of trust in the Federal Highway Police (PRF), a corporation of which she was already a part after passing in contest.

In an interview with UOL, she stated that the position of confidence in the agency’s social communication area was not due to privileges, but to training in journalism.

She had been part of the media department since February and took over the leadership position a month ago. According to her, despite the short time in the corporation, there is nothing to talk about a possible discomfort of colleagues who have been in the PRF for longer in relation to promotion.

“There is no seniority criterion to assume a position of trust. Appointment and dismissal are free. In my case, as I am the only graduate in journalism in my sector, this opportunity arose for me”, she highlights.

technical expertise

The ex-blonde from Tchan draws attention that PRF takes advantage of the specialties of people with higher education. She believes that this, added to her “willingness to want to stay and perform a good job with initiative, proactivity and good communication”, contributed to the promotion.

also to UOL, the general coordinator of communication at the PRF, Marco Antônio Territo, reinforced that Silmara’s appointment to the position was due to the former dancer’s specialization.

“She has a degree in journalism, is very competent and has surprised us with her work. There are older people [na PRF], but not all of them have this willingness to go to Brasília. In addition, she has management skills, demonstrates a spirit of leadership and has the respect of everyone,” he praised.