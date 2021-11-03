Ex-NFL Driving 251km/hr Before Fatal Accident in Vegas Says Police | football

Las Vegas police released information about the car accident in which former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs was involved, killing a 23-year-old woman, her dog, and leaving another wound. According to the indictment, Ruggs was driving at 251km/h just before the accident. The collision was at 204km/h.

1 of 1 Henry Ruggs in the Las Vegas Raiders shirt — Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images Henry Ruggs in the Las Vegas Raiders shirt — Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In addition to being way above the speed limit, the athlete also had 0.161 of alcohol in his blood, in a sample taken 2 hours after the accident. This is more than double what is allowed by Nevada state law. Inside the car, a loaded and illegal weapon was found.

+ Are you a newbie?! Understand how a football game works in the GE manual

+ Don’t know what fumble, punt or touchdown is? Check out the NFL glossary

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the player’s shutdown shortly after information about the accident became public. Ruggs was driving on one of the main avenues in the city of Las Vegas, Rainbow Boulevard, at high speed when he collided with a car that was stopped at the traffic light.

The woman and the dog in the other vehicle died instantly and the car caught fire. Ruggs has had some injuries but is doing well. Another woman who was in the player’s passenger seat is hospitalized in serious condition.