Exclusive! Fans point out that Maiara and Fernando spent a holiday together

Did they get back together again? Fans of Maiara, the duo with Maraisa, and her ex-fiancé, Fernando Zor, Sorocaba’s partner, point out that the ex-couple spent the Finados holiday (2/11) together. Heard by the column LeoDias about a possible reunion, close friends of the artists say: “Coming from them, we don’t doubt anything”. The press offices of both did not comment until the closing of this publication.

According to what the column found, on Monday (1/11), Maiara was in Goiânia. Already Fernando, in São Paulo.

reunion on stage

On the night of 22/10, the artists performed in São Paulo, with their respective musical partners. The two duos shared the stage and the presentation cheered the fans who are still rooting for Maiara and Fernando to come back. They publicly showed that the affection between the two remains firm and strong, as the romantic songs they sang together nearly resulted in a reconciliation right there.

Fernando even tried to pull Maiara to hug her several times during the night. However, the singer’s sister, Maraisa, tried to push them away at one point. Many faced the attitude in a positive, funny way. Then the hug happened and made everyone celebrate.

Then the pairs posed for backstage photos and demonstrated, once again, that everything is fine. Maiara and Fernando had a relationship full of fights and comings and goings, until their engagement officially ended in September this year.

