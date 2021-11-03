Fabíola Reipert is sick and leaves A Hora Da Poisnosa live

Fabíola Reipert got sick during the General Balance Sheet SP this Tuesday (2) and left the bench of A Hora da Venenosa in the middle of the program. She was taken to the Record’s outpatient clinic.

During the attraction, Reinaldo Gottino and Renato Lombardi told about what happened. “We have a very nice health and safety structure and they will be able to assist Fabíola… She was fine because we even had lunch together. A little before the program, she felt sick, but she said “yes I will” and started making the news with us here,” explained Gottino.

After the program, they visited Fabíola at the clinic and gave news: “It’s ok, it’s progressing well. She felt a little bad, a little nauseous and that’s why she left the program today, but she’ll be with us soon” , said Reinaldo Gottino.

“It’s a little stomach problem, it’s being medicated and it will go away quickly,” added Lombardi.

Reinaldo Gottino and Fabíola Reipert were removed from the Balance Sheet on suspicion of Covid

Record removed Fabíola Reipert and Reinaldo Gottino from Balanço Geral SP on suspicion of Covid-19 last week. The two had contact with Marcos Paulo Souza, responsible for interpreting Cobra Judite, who tested positive for the disease. The pair was replaced last Tuesday (26), despite testing negative for the coronavirus.

“We, for precautionary reasons, were out of breath and we don’t know when we’ll be able to return due to a security protocol of the Record itself. We took the exams today, me and Fabiola [Reipert], it was negative. O [Renato] Lombardi had no contact with Marcos Paulo, our snake Judite. Lombardi took a week off and is traveling in [Fernando de] Noronha, in swim trunks and such”, explained Gottino to the program A Tarde é Sua.