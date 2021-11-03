Fabíola Reipert is sick live and rushes out of the ‘Balanço Geral’ | Television



Fabíola Reipert has malaise and leaves ‘Balanço Geral’ in a hurry – TV Playback

Fabíola Reipert is unwell and leaves ‘Balanço Geral’ in a hurryTV playback

Published 11/03/2021 07:18

Rio – Fabíola Reipert had a live discomfort during the “Balanço Geral” this Tuesday. The journalist only participated in the opening of her gossip board, but had to leave the program in a hurry. Reinaldo Gottino and Renato Lombardi led the attraction to the end and even joked that the presenter could be pregnant.

“A little before the show, she felt a little nauseous, but she said: ‘No, I’m going [fazer o quadro] Yes I will’. And she started making the news with us here,” said Gottino to the viewers. “We have a very cool security structure here, and they will be able to assist Fabíola,” added the presenter.

“It’s going to give you that feeling of nausea that she was there, that it’s bad. Anyone who has it, you know,” Lombardi said. “We never went through that, but Lombardi and I will continue the picture here,” joked Gottino. Later, on Twitter, he also shared information about his colleague.

“Guys, we’re here at the door of Record’s outpatient clinic. We came to see Fabiola, she’s fine, she’s evolving well. She felt a little bad, nauseous, and that’s why she left the program today. She’ll be going soon. be with us,” said Gottino.

“Yeah, it was a little stomach problem, but it’s already medicated. It’ll go away quickly,” said Lombardi. “Thanks for the affectionate messages. We love you too. Thanks!”, finished Gottino.

Because she doesn’t feel well, Fabíola Reipert leaves #Time Of Poison that continues with Reinaldo Gottino and Renato Lombardi! pic.twitter.com/beJGp1Mn1i — General Balance Sheet (@balancogeral) November 2, 2021