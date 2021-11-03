Fabíola Reipert is unwell live and is hastily removed from the Balance Sheet · TV News

Fabíola Reipert didn’t make it to the end of A Hora da Poisonosa on Tuesday (2). The journalist even participated in the opening of the gossip section of Balanço Geral SP, on Record, but she had a bad feeling and had to leave in the middle of the attraction. Reinaldo Gottino and Renato Lombardi led the program to the end and even joked that she could be pregnant.

To TV news, she said that it was just a bad feeling, but that she took a serum at the Record outpatient clinic and is at home. She claimed not to have eaten anything different and does not know the reason for the scare. Good-humored, she still denied that she felt sick for being expecting a baby and said that she hopes to be back on the program normally this Wednesday (3).

Gottino explained the sudden absence to the audience and told the audience that Fabiola was fine at lunchtime — they ate pasta and meatballs, according to Lombardi. “A little before the show, she felt a little nauseous, but she said: ‘No, I’m going [fazer o quadro] Yes I will’. And she started making the news with us here.”

The presenter then announced that his friend would be supported by Record’s medical team. “We have a very cool security structure here, and they will be able to attend to Fabiola,” he said.

“It’s going to give you that feeling of nausea that she was there, that it’s bad. Anyone who has it, you know,” Lombardi agreed seriously. “We never went through that, but Lombardi and I will continue the picture here,” added the anchor.

After the end of the Balance Sheet, Gottino posted a video on his Twitter to update fans on the state of the gossip. “Guys, we’re here at the door of the Record’s outpatient clinic. We came to see Fabiola, she’s fine, she’s evolving well. She felt a little bad, nauseous, and that’s why she left the program today. She’ll be going soon. be with us again,” he warned.

“That was a little stomach problem, but it’s already medicated. It’ll go away quickly,” said Lombardi. “Thanks for the affectionate messages. We love you too. Thanks!”, finished Gottino.

Fabíola Reipert’s hurried departure takes place exactly a week after she and Gottino left the program because they had close contact with Marcos Paulo Souza, manipulator of Cobra Judite, who tested positive for Covid-19. As a precaution, they were off the bench on Tuesday (26) and only returned on Friday (29), after doing negative tests.

Check out the videos of Gottino talking about Fabiola’s malaise:

Because she doesn’t feel well, Fabíola Reipert leaves #Time Of Poison that continues with Reinaldo Gottino and Renato Lombardi! pic.twitter.com/beJGp1Mn1i — General Balance Sheet (@balancogeral) November 2, 2021