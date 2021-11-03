Facebook closes facial recognition program and deletes 1 billion photos

This Tuesday (2), Facebook announced that it will delete the database that was used to train the social network’s facial recognition system. Launched in 2010 to facilitate tagging people in photos, the collection has more than 1 billion user identities.

Everyone who joined Facebook between 2010 and 2019 and has a photograph on the social network must be integrated into this database. After that period, the tool became optional, which probably still guaranteed the entry of thousands (or millions) of new faces.

“Looking to the future, we still see facial recognition technology as a powerful tool, for example, for people who need to verify their identity or to prevent fraud,” argues Facebook’s vice president of artificial intelligence, Jerome Pesenti.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The facial recognition database will be deleted and will no longer receive new identities (Image: Reproduction/Pixabay)

The executive says that more than a third of users active daily on Facebook have enabled facial recognition. On the other hand, the main disadvantage of removing functionality will be the loss of user identification in the descriptive text, an accessibility tool for the visually impaired.

“We need to weigh positive use cases for facial recognition with society’s growing concerns, especially as regulators still need to provide clear rules,” the company explains in a statement.

Reworking the Meta image

The exclusion and abandonment of face recognition from Facebook is something more symbolic than practical for the company — now called Meta. The announcement could mean an important “page turn” for the company in terms of preserving users’ privacy and, eventually, helping to rebuild public trust.

Under the new name, all Mark Zuckerberg’s company needs to do is avoid further scandals — although it is already involved in one, by the way. If the facial recognition database becomes the target of a million dollar fine, for example, it would make the effort to create the Meta brand even more difficult to achieve.

Source: Facebook Meta