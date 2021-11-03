‘Facebook papers’: what are the charges against the tech giant | Technology

The strategy of switch Facebook Inc. to Meta Platforms Inc. is seen as an attempt to move away from recent controversies, but it is also directly linked with the tech giant’s metaverse project, a virtual environment that promises to create an entire technological world for coexistence.

During the series of leaks, the company denied some of the allegations, in addition to saying that much of the information provided was taken out of context.

At g1, the company said that “the central premise in these stories is false” and stated that it has more than 40,000 people “working to make people safe”(see more company explanations in the article).

Celebrities treated differently: in a system known as XCheck (cross-checking), certain profiles, such as sportsmen and politicians, were subject to different rules about the content they could post.

Negligence in the face of criminal acts: officials report that the company's response was "weak" to alerts related to drug cartels and human trafficking operated on the platform.

"Toxic" Instagram: a survey conducted by the company found how Instagram was affecting teens, but did not share results that suggested the platform is a "toxic" place for many young people.

Algorithms that incite hate: The Facebook tried to make the platform healthier, but it got more violent. The company changed the algorithm in 2018 to bring users closer to their friends and family, but found that the change had the opposite effect. Mark Zuckerberg would have resisted making changes because he understood that they would make users interact less.

Delay to change known failure: delay to reverse engagement of posts with "anger" button known to be related to "toxic" content and misinformation.

Questions about active users: an internal presentation suggested that the company did not know the number of active users. In the document, executives said the phenomenon of users with multiple accounts was "very prevalent" among new registrations. The company would have analyzed 5,000 entries and concluded that at most 56% were real users.

Minor moderation in extremist activities: lessening efforts to police content that promoted violence, disinformation and hate speech after the US elections, which would have made room for the organization of the Capitol invasion.

In early October, Frances Haugen, the social network’s former product manager, testified on Capitol Hill after leaking internal documents to authorities and the Wall Street Journal detailing how Facebook knew its sites were potentially harmful to health. of young people.

Haugen said he wants to make people understand that social networking can be as dangerous as it is useful and therefore must be controlled.

After Haugen’s testimony, a group of US newspapers investigated the company’s internal reports. In some of the reports there are demonstrations of the company’s efforts to control the escalation of misinformation, while in others, the network is concerned about its loss of engagement and reputation.

Facebook denies Haugen’s arguments and claims that the employee “taken out of context” the documents to present an “unfaithful portrait” of the company.

At g1, Facebook said that “the central premise in these stories is false”.

“Yes, we are a business and we make a profit. But the idea that we profit at the expense of the well-being and safety of people does not understand where our own business interests lie. safe on Facebook. In 2021 alone, we must invest more than $5 billion in security and integrity, more than any other company in the tech industry even when considering our scale,” the company says.

The company admitted that criticism of the way it implemented its cross-checking system was “fair” — but said the system was designed to create “an extra step” when posted content requires greater understanding.

Facebook also claims that many documents cited by the Wall Street Journal contained “outdated information and stitched together to create a narrative that covers the most important point: Facebook itself has identified the problems with cross-checking and has been working to resolve them.”

