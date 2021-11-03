Facebook to disable facial recognition system | Technology

“Regulators are still in the process of providing a clear set of rules governing their use,” said Jerome Pesenti, Facebook’s vice president of artificial intelligence, in a blog. “Amidst this continuing uncertainty, we believe it is appropriate to limit the use of facial recognition to a restricted set of use cases.”

The company, which last week announced its new name (Meta), said more than a third of Facebook’s daily active users have opted for the facial recognition setting on the social media site. The social network will delete the “facial recognition models” of more than 1 billion people.

Facebook added that its automatic alternative text tool, that creates image descriptions for people with visual impairments, will no longer include the names of recognized people in the photos after removing face recognition, but it will work normally.