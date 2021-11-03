Facebook whistleblower defends Mark Zuckerberg’s resignation as CEO

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said on Monday that she believes the company would be “stronger” if founder Mark Zuckerberg stepped down as CEO.

“I think the company is unlikely to change if he remains CEO,” she said during an onstage interview at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon. “I hope he sees that there are so many good things he can do in the world, and maybe it’s an opportunity for someone else to take the reins.”

Haugen added: “I think Facebook would be stronger with someone willing to focus on security.”

Haugen unleashed the latest storm on Facebook, which changed its corporate name last week to Meta, when it leaked tens of thousands of pages of internal company documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission, lawmakers and The Wall Street.

Last month, a consortium of news organizations, including CNN, also obtained the documents, now known as “Facebook Papers,” and published dozens of articles.

The documents provide deeper insight into many of the company’s biggest issues, including how hate speech and misinformation are amplified on the platform, how coordinated groups can use their apps to cause violence and harm in the real world, and how they struggle with different languages. English language put users at risk in politically unstable parts of the world.

For its part, the Facebook-turned-Meta has repeatedly rejected Haugen’s allegations, saying the leaked documents provide a distorted picture of the company’s investigation and efforts.

“At the heart of these stories is a premise that is false. Yes, we are a company and we make a profit, but the idea that we do this at the expense of the safety or well-being of people misrepresents where our own business interests lie,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told CNN on a statement last month. The company did not immediately respond to a request for a response regarding this episode.

Lawmakers asked Zuckerberg to testify before Congress, and some tech security advocates called for a change in leadership at the social media giant. However, it doesn’t look like Zuckerberg plans to step down anytime soon.

Instead, Zuckerberg announced the new corporate name at a somewhat bizarre and highly animated event last week aimed at promoting the company’s ambitious plans for the metaverse and perhaps turning the page on the public relations crises caused by Haugen and the documents.

The metaverse refers to efforts by Facebook and other companies to combine virtual and augmented reality technologies into a new online domain.

Shortly after the announcement, Zuckerberg’s title on his personal Facebook page changed to: “Meta Founder and CEO.”

When asked by The Verge after the announcement whether he would remain CEO of Facebook/Meta for the next five years, Zuckerberg said: “Probably. I don’t have a specific date for how long I want to do this. I think, let’s say I’m really excited about it, [com o] next chapter of what we’re doing.”

Last month, Facebook announced that it would hire 10,000 people in the European Union to help build the metaverse.

During Monday’s interview, Haugen criticized the move, calling the company’s plans to invest in the metaverse before solving its real-world security problems as “inconceivable.”

“Repeatedly, Facebook chooses to expand into new areas, rather than continuing to land on what it has already done,” he said. “As you read the documents, it becomes clear that there must be more features in very basic security systems. And instead of investing to ensure their platforms have a minimum level of security, they’re about to invest in 10,000 engineers. In video games. And I can’t imagine how that makes sense.”

The great conclusions of the “Facebook papers”

Meta spokesman Joe Osborne called Haugen’s comment “a ridiculous comparison and a false decision.”

“It’s not like a company can just build new technology or invest to keep people safe,” Obsorne said in a statement to CNN Business.

“Obviously, we can and should do both at the same time, and we do.”

(Translated text. Read the Spanish original here.)