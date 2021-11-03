Family sells marriage of 9-year-old daughter to 55-year-old man to feed themselves | World

Reproduction O Globo Family sells daughter in Afghanistan

The drama of Afghan families who have nothing to eat has been documented by CNN. One report recorded the moment when a 9-year-old girl is sold to a 55-year-old man, who is going to marry her.

The “value” of the little Parwana Malik: R$ 12.4 thousand.

Painful images of the girl being handed over to her buyer, identified only as Qorban, and getting into his car impacted social media.

“The old man told me: ‘I’m paying for the girl. It’s none of your business what I’m doing with her. It’s my business,'” said the girl’s father. If the family’s financial situation doesn’t improve, he fears he will have to sell his second 2-year-old daughter.

Another girl, named Magul, has been told by her family, according to the broadcaster, that she may need to be sold to a 70-year-old man to pay off a debt. The 10-year-old said he would rather kill himself than leave his family, but later CNN reported that the deal was eventually closed.

Another father said he was willing to sell his daughters, aged 4 and 9, for around R$ 6,200 each to prevent the family from starving to death.

Families in debt are being threatened by the Taliban, which has recently returned to power in Afghanistan with the withdrawal of US troops.