Farm 13: Tiago Piquilo makes suspicious moves in the pool and causes controversy on the web: “What’s this?”; singer’s team manifests

Weeks ago, Tiago Piquilo made a big splash on the nets after revealing to colleagues from “A Fazenda 13” about exercises he was doing in the private parts, due to the penis enlargement surgery he underwent some time ago. At dawn on Tuesday (2), the countryman was in the pool at the headquarters with Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla, when he started to make some movements with his hand, close to his swim trunks.

It didn’t take long for internet users to raise suspicions that the musician was doing his physiotherapy on his penis. Some people even claimed that the boy was masturbating. The case divided opinions and generated revolt. “I think it’s totally unnecessary for him to do that in the pool, since the girls were in there too. You have to do physiotherapy, ok, but go to the reserved room”, shot a profile. “Totally clueless”, criticized another.

I think it’s totally unnecessary for him to do this in the pool, since the girls were in there too. You have to do physiotherapy, ok, but go to the reserved room. — Graciela 🐝 (@GracielaFonse17) November 2, 2021

Yeah, this is the second time I’ve seen it, I didn’t understand because they didn’t say anything about the others — Ella 🔥🌵🌪️ (@EllaFadaCacto) November 2, 2021

Tiago doing his “physiotherapy” in the pool with the girls in it?? people who are clueless pic.twitter.com/D5BdPNEhqy — myllena 🇬🇧 (@hailxmouth) November 2, 2021

He says he has to do physiotherapy after having had the surgery, but like, is physiotherapy hitting one? Hahahaha — rodrigo haddad #FreeBritney (@rodrigohaddadd) November 2, 2021

Is he masturbating? Why don’t you do it in the booth — Luiza Lima (@LuizaLima202198) November 2, 2021

How can a person be totally clueless — [email protected] (@Keniaecarlos831) November 2, 2021

he was just fiddling with his swim trunks and it gives the impression of something else because of the water. — Jeani Fraga (@JeaniFraga) November 2, 2021

Impressive that the more moralistic and good-natured a person preaches, the worse he is behind — Jip (@riiiippppp) November 2, 2021

I don’t know if you noticed, but yesterday in the edition there was a very nasty scene too, at the time that day and aline station having the DR, Tiago was on the other sofa putting his hand inside his pants, I thought it was ridiculous man — MARIO BRITO OFFICIAL (@eumariobrito) November 2, 2021

there talking to him and he sticking his hand inside his shorts pic.twitter.com/HotyIFaxCi — MARIO BRITO OFFICIAL (@eumariobrito) November 2, 2021

James’ team manifests

Faced with the repercussion, Tiago’s team spoke on Twitter, stating that the singer only practices his physiotherapy in the reserved bathroom. “Once again, Tiago is being accused of absurd things here. IT’S OBVIOUS that the video is no big deal, but there’s no point in ‘proving’ it for those who just want to find one more reason to make unfounded accusations. The physiotherapy he does, from the moment it is in an intimate region, is only done in the reserved room, as he has been doing since the beginning”, began the text.

Subsequently, it was advised that legal action will be taken against unfounded accusations. “We repeat once again here: internet is not a lawless land. Anyone who is using the video to charge him without any evidence will be held legally responsible”, ended the post. Check out: