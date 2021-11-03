Father arrested for killing man who sold his daughter to sex trafficking gang – Monet

+



John Eisenman and his daughter (Photo: facebook reproduction)

If the story of the long ‘Relentless Search’ can cause the most insensitive people to shiver, a man ended up starring in a story in which life imitates, in a very violent way, art. In 2008, the protagonist played by Liam Neeson, a former CIA agent, puts his skills into practice once again to rescue his daughter (Maggie Grace), kidnapped by a gang during a trip to France.

For John Eisenman, a 60-year-old man, put paternal instincts first and decided to take matters into his own hands when he discovered that his teenage daughter had been sold to a sex trafficking gang by her own boyfriend, young Andrew Sorensen, from 19 years old.

John Eisenman (Photo: facebook reproduction)

Eisenman, who is from Spokane, Washington, ended up going too far in his plan, going beyond his primary mission, which would be to free the girl from her cruel fate. The man was eventually arrested on charges of killing Sorensen, whose body in an advanced state of decomposition was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.

Andrew Sorensen’s body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car (Photo: publicity)

Police reports reveal that Eisenman discovered what had happened to his daughter a year ago, in October 2020, and that she was allegedly in the hands of criminals, who exploit women, in the Seattle area. To make matters worse, the girl would have been taken there by Sorensen, her boyfriend at the time. The story, revealed on Monday by police, who found the boy’s remains at the end of last October, still points out that Eisenman managed to bring the teenager from Seattle to his native Spokane, safe from the hands of the bandits.

The father reportedly confronted his ex-son-in-law a month after he rescued the girl. He would have kidnapped the boy, tying him up and putting him in the trunk of a car. “Eisenman later assaulted the victim by hitting him over the head with a cinder block and then stabbing him several times, causing his death,” the officers wrote in a statement.

John Eisenman in Washington Court (Photo: reproduction)

According to the local newspaper The Spokesman-Review, which reported the full story yesterday (2), officers only discovered Sorensen’s corpse after city residents reported an abandoned car covered in slime and emitting a foul odor. According to the investigation, the vehicle belonged to Eisenman’s fiancee Brenda Kross. The boy was found with his ankles and hands tied, duct tape over his mouth and several puncture marks on his clothing.

Looking for Brenda, the owner of the 1991 Honda Accord green, police found Eisenman, who said the car had been stolen in 2020. The woman later told investigators that the couple’s youngest daughter had been sold to drug dealers by Sorensen, and that she and Eisenman drove to Seattle to rescue her last year.

Liam Neeson in a scene of Relentless Search (2008) (Photo: Publicity)

A neighbor contacted police and told them that Eisenman had admitted to killing someone and hiding his body in the trunk of a car. When questioned, Eisenman admitted to having committed the crime about a year ago, when he confronted Sorensen and killed him. He is currently in prison and his bail is set at $1 million.

Check out the trailer for ‘Relentless Pursuit’, starring Liam Neeson, below.