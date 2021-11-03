FaZe drops and PGL Major playoffs are set

Ended this Tuesday (2) the Legends phase in PGL Major Stockholm 2021 in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). On the last day of matches, some fan favorite teams, such as Make Clan and entropy bid farewell to competition after losing their decisive clashes. With that, we already have the eight classified for the Major’s qualifiers, also known as Champions Stage. Are they:

Natus Vincere (Na’Vi)

Team Vitality

Gambit Sports

FURIA Sports

G2 Sports

Ninjas in Pajamas

heroic

Virtus.pro

The only Brazilian remaining in the competition, the FURY, who started the Major with a defeat for the astralis, passed by MOUZ, Team Liquid and entropy – the latter an epic showdown, with a clutch of yuurih, VINI and a lot of emotion coming from brazilian fans. Now among the eight best teams in the world in the battle for the Major, the Brazilians face the difficult task of facing the Gambit Sports, who beat ENCE, Virtus.pro and NiP en route to the playoffs. The Russian team is currently fourth in the world rankings on HLTV.org (FURIA is in 18th).

Image: Liquipedia

The PGL Major will take a break this Wednesday (3) and return on Thursday (4) with the beginning of Champions Stage, all in Md3 series. Check out the schedule below.

Thursday 11/04

12:30 pm – Heroic vs Virtus.pro

4pm – G2 vs Ninjas in Pajamas

Friday, 11/5