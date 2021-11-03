Febraban launches new personal finance tool, with an investment of R$ 10 million – Época Negócios

+



Febraban launches new personal finance tool (Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil )

The president of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), Isaac Sidney, highlighted this Wednesday the importance of financial education for society and the country’s economy. According to him, the impact of the pandemic on the pockets of families increased this importance.

The statements were made during a Febraban event to launch a personal finance portal, called “Meu Bolso em Dia”, developed by the entity in technical cooperation with the Central Bank. According to Sidney, the new tool is free and allows users to diagnose their financial health. “It should be the same with public finances,” he said.

The portal uses artificial intelligence to bring content to users. “We reaffirm that financial education is a fundamental instrument for people, for society, for the banking sector and, above all, for the Brazilian economy in the 21st century,” said the president of Febraban.

He cited data from the Brazilian Financial Health Index, compiled by the entity, which show that almost 70% of people spend as much or more than they earn; that almost 65% are unsure of their own financial future; and that almost 60% see finance as a reason for stress. Index data will be integrated into the solution.

According to Sidney, the banks invested around R$ 10 million in the construction of the platform, applied in technology. In the testing period, which lasted six months, more than 10 thousand users passed through the tool. Also according to the executive, the platform will be one of the pillars of the joint effort for negotiation and financial guidance, which Febraban will promote in partnership with the Central Bank and Senacon.