Fiat do Italia asks Fiat do Brasil for an explanation and will apologize to Maurício Souza #rumor

Rumor – After Minas fired the player Maurício Souza, Fiat lost 100 million in sales and Italian partners decided to ask for explanations for the company in Brazil and will apologize to the player.

The case of the dismissal of volleyball player Maurício Souza do Minas after publications considered homophobic on social networks is still raising controversy. The last target in history is Fiat. After pocket narists organized a “boycott” of the company, some information about “consequences” began to circulate on the internet.

One of them points out that, in one week, Fiat lost 100 million in sales (the message does not say if it is in reais, dollars or even sales). The text points out that, for this reason, Fiat in Italy decided to put pressure on Fiat in Brazil because of this. Finally, the message points out that Fiat Italy will apologize to Maurício Souza in the coming days. Read the message circulating online:

ITALIAN PARTNERS ASK FIAT DO BRASIL FOR EXPLANATIONS. After the mess made by Fiat Brasil in forcing a sports club to fire one of its players (Maurício Souza) for expressing their opinions, thousands of customers decided to no longer consume the Italian automaker’s products, m… it was so big that FIAT BRASIL already lost more than 100 million in sales, this caught the attention of partners from all over the planet, the sealing could cost the heads of representatives in Tupiniquin lands, it was so ugly for FIAT that even the majority spoke in repudiation of the fact.

– FIAT does not have to get involved in matters that do not concern it, we are a multinational that we produce all over the world, we do not have the right to punish or demand punishments in the external sphere, especially in terms of opinions – said one of the partners in Turin in Italy. It is estimated that FIAT will formally apologize to the player Maurício Souza in the coming days. To put it mildly, ‘A m… it’s back in the ass”

Fiat Italy has already lost 100 million in sales, asks Fiat do Brasil for an explanation and will it apologize to Maurício Souza?

It would be bombshell information. We say “would be” because there is only one detail in this whole story: the information that is circulating out there is not valid. There is no proof that Fiat Italy is now alongside Maurício Souza.

Before talking about the details of the content, we need to point out that it is not new that false information about “companies” that support LGBTQIA+ groups are circulating. We have already denied, for example, fake news that pointed out that Coca-Cola and Netflix had lost a lot of money after a boycott of pocketnaristas.

In addition, the message that circulates online has some fake news features such as vagueness, alarmism, errors in Portuguese and the lack of citations from reliable sources. And, when looking for the subject in reliable sources, we found nothing. In fact, the message sprang up in pocketbook profiles on the internet. One of the most prominent, for example, is constantly posting other false information such as “angry messages from Cissa Guimarães to Globo” and tweets falsely attributed to Lula.

Let’s talk now about the message’s claims. The first one talks about the “loss of Fiat” of “100 million”. Sales could not be, that’s because Fiat sold by the end of October 2021, according to these data, 364,000 units of vehicles. Loss of profit doesn’t seem to be either. According to these data, the company ended October as the automaker that sold the most vehicles in the country.

Once the information on the “damage” is overturned, let’s move on to another one. Not only is there no information about the declaration of the “Italians” in favor of Maurício Souza, but also reports by the president of Minas Gerais suggest that the pressure for the player’s dismissal also came from Italy.

In short: from the source of the “information” and data that contradict what was said, we can say that the information that indicates that Fiat in Italy is against Fiat in Brazil and will apologize to Maurício Souza is unfounded. The message is nothing more than a bunch of information that doesn’t proceed and that came out of nowhere.

