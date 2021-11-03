Final straight: Atlético-MG’s November will have five home games and potential definition at the Brazilian Nationals | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG starts, this Wednesday, against Grêmio, another month of marathon on the 2021 calendar , but this one with a twist. The forecast is for seven games in a 26-day gap. The vast majority at home, all for Brasileirão. A month with decisive potential for Rooster to finally end a fast that has lasted 49 years.

In addition to the late game of the 19th round, against Grêmio, on Wednesday, at 9 pm (GMT), the calendar for the penultimate month of 2021 foresees the performance of duels from the 30th to 36th round of the Brazilian Championship (except for the game against Bahia, the 32nd, scheduled for December 2). Thus, for the last month of the year, in addition to the final of the Copa do Brasil, there would be only three games left for the Brasileirão.

Ahead, in November, opponents who fight at all levels of the table: Grêmio, América, Corinthians, Bahia, Athletico-PR, Juventude, Palmeiras and Fluminense. These last two commitments are yet to be set by the CBF, but should take place on November 24th and 28th, respectively.

Leader since the 15th round, Atlético will need to maintain consistency in this decisive month to be able to become champion. Currently, the distance at the end is seven points for Palmeiras and 9 for Flamengo. Verdão, by the way, is another direct confrontation ahead.

– (Championship) very tough ahead. Even if I had won (from Flamengo). I don’t know if it’s harder to play with those who fight from the bottom or the top. Let’s see at the end of the next round if we can do where we have our victory, which is a very tough game at home. And then see what happens – pondered Cuca.

Most games in Mineirão

Of the eight games scheduled for November, five will be at Mineirão, where Galo is the best host of the Brazilian Nationals and lost only once (in his debut, to Fortaleza). At Gigante, the team will face Grêmio, América, Corinthians, Juventude and Fluminense.

and now with 100% of public capacity released, the expectation is to have a full stadium in all the competition’s commitments.

– It is essential (fan presence). We with the fans are much stronger and we’ve achieved wonderful things with the fans a long time ago. God willing will remain so, and on Wednesday we will all be together again working – said Cuca.

“The fans don’t go there to have fun, they go there with their mission, which is to be champion with us” (Cuca).