Find out how the profitability of savings is with Selic at 7.75%

(Jorge Barbosa, Special for E-Investor) – After the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to raise the basic interest rate, the Selic, to 7.75% per year, investments in savings accounts started to have a higher return. However, the real gain in this modality is still negative, as the evolution of income does not keep pace with inflation.

The current savings yield will be 0.44% per month, or 5.43% per year. This means that if an investor decides to invest R$ 100.00 in savings for a year, he can redeem R$ 105.43 at the end of the investment, as pointed out by the founder and CEO of Yubb, Bernardo Pascowitch. The problem, however, is that the inflation of 8.96%, reported in the Focus bulletin, from the Central Bank, makes the average price of goods greater than the proportional value of profitability.

“Now, the Selic rate is below inflation, that is, savings still lose money to inflation. If inflation falls and, consequently, the Selic rate is maintained, then we will have savings yielding nominally and in a real way – with a return above inflation”, says Pascowitch.

The founder and CEO of Yubb also pointed out that, if the calculation of the R$ 100.00 invested were made discounting inflation, the real return would be R$ 96.76.

Specialist Adriano Germenink, from the strategy and market intelligence team at Ágora Investimentos, stated that for the year 2022 inflation could start to be controlled, but that the scenario is still uncertain.

“With inflation very close to 9%, in practice, it means that the speed of growth of the money saved in savings is slower than the speed of growth in the prices of consumer items until the end of the year”, he says. Therefore, according to Germenink, it is not a good strategy to use savings as an instrument to protect against inflation this year. “For 2022, we may have a scenario of a slowdown in inflation, but that depends on other variables”, he points out.

Inflation protection

The analysts heard by E-Investor point out that a diversified investment portfolio can be an interesting option for those who want a positive real return (discounted for inflation) on their investments. Germenink, from Ágora Investimentos, stated that the high Selic rate makes not only savings, but other fixed income options also become more attractive with the rise in interest rates.

According to the expert, it is important for investors to position themselves with a strategy of diversification within fixed income, working with post-fixed interest options, such as CDI (Certificate of Interbank Deposit), then DI Funds, CDBs (Certificate of Bank Deposit) , LCIs (Real Estate Credit Bills), LCAs (Agribusiness Credit Bills), among other alternatives.

“Furthermore, fixed-rate assets to ensure predictability of earnings and also a portion of the portfolio linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which in practice seeks protection and still earns real interest, that is, a yield above the power corrosive of inflation,” explained the analyst.

Germenink, however, warned that the decision to invest in pre-fixed bonds should be taken with caution. According to him, the scenario for fixed rate bonds ends up being cloudy because of political and economic variables that impact the investor’s portfolio. The rates are very attractive, but there is a risk of making an investment today and inflation will accelerate over time.

“We recommend that, if investors want to work with fixed-rate securities, it is important that they carry this investment to maturity, in addition to considering not only the rate, but also the term, in order to minimize the discomfort of fluctuations over time”, he says.

Safety

If the investor is looking for options outside savings and that guarantee greater security, Pascowitch, from Yubb, explained that it is possible to opt for the purchase of post-fixed government bonds.

“The rate of inflation can exceed the rate of its fixed rate. In this scenario, the investor may preset at the wrong time or at a bad rate and, consequently, have chances of losing money to inflation, which is very bad”, he says.

Therefore, the focus is mainly to opt for post-fixed investments, which bring greater security at this time. “The IPCA Treasury is very interesting for those who want a long-term investment, or the Treasury Selic itself, for the emergency reserve”, he recommends.

