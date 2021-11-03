Find out how to study and what will be the main themes of the Enem math test – EducaLab

Studying several contents, simultaneously, to achieve a good grade in the National High School Exam (Enem), requires discipline, effort and willpower. And, when it comes to the math test, the focus needs to be doubled, as there are 45 unique questions in the subject, unlike other areas of studies such as Languages ​​and Natural Sciences, which mix other disciplines.

The math test will be held on November 28, together with the Natural Sciences test, totaling 5 hours in duration. “It is essential, in addition to knowledge, to develop strategies for solving the test and managing time, as this is an extremely demanding exam, mainly due to the number of questions”, says Júnior Barata, a mathematics professor.

Enem has unique characteristics. You need to know the method and types of questions used in the assessment. The teacher presents the five skills necessary to achieve a good grade in the assessment: reading, analysis, interpretation, inferences and problem solving.

“The student must develop skills and competences related to the respective objects of knowledge established in the reference matrix. Identify the ‘command’ (what the statement really requires) of the question, as well as being careful with ‘distractors’, as they can induce the candidate to make a mistake”, emphasizes Júnior Barata.

Main topics and tips for the Enem 2021 math test

According to the professor, the test has a structure that follows the following themes:

Functions;

ratios and proportions;

Quantities and their relationships;

Combinatorial Analysis and Probability;

Statistics and analysis of graphs and tables;

Geometries (flat, spatial, analytical and basic trigonometry);

Decimal metric system and transformation relationships between measurement units.

Júnior Barata also suggests that the candidate perform small simulations, every 10 questions – found in a database -, and prioritize the time established by Enem, such as, for example, four minutes for each item in the test. In addition, it is advisable not to use calculators, as the use of calculators will be prohibited on the evaluation day.

Another important tip pointed out by the teacher is for the moment of solving the questions on the day of the Enem test. Preferably read the entire test, flag which questions are easier to answer and prioritize those. Then move on to the mid-level and complex questions.

The correction of the Enem test is performed using the Item Response Theory (IRT), which values ​​the medium and easy questions. With this, it is interesting not to waste time on the most difficult questions as they will not be valued as much during the final point count. “Remembering that the TRI will be very important for a good score and, consequently, succeed in passing it”, stresses the professor.

Use Enem’s note

Unifor prepared a special environment for students to clarify their main doubts about Enem. By registering on the official portal of Vem Enem, students can check handouts, videos by teachers, simulations and other content to enhance the results in the test, all for free.

Students can enter Unifor with the grade obtained in Enem, which facilitates student access. Learn more at:

Site: unifor.br/enem