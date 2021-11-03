Flamengo defender explains black eye and charges the referee: ‘I hope they evolve’ | Flamengo



Léo Pereira – Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo

Rio – Léo Pereira raised several questions from fans when he was seen with a black eye in Flamengo’s match against Atlético-MG. In an interview with “FlaTV”, the defender justified the injury, which left marks after being hit by forward Renato Kayzer, from Athletico-PR. The player from the hurricane was not even punished by refereeing, which led the Rubro-Negro shirt from Rio de Janeiro to demand improvements in refereeing.

“This purple was from the last game, against Athletico. In a move where I went up to head with Kayzer, and he left the elbow. I even wanted to comment: in the game against Barcelona-EQU, I ended up making the mistake and was sent off , and in this bid, the judge (Wilton Pereira Sampaio) only gave him a yellow card (Renato Kayzer), he didn’t even want to see it in the VAR, and I’m here now with a black eye, and he was unharmed, only with a yellow card. we know they’ve been suffering a lot from Brazilian arbitration, but we hope they’ll evolve and try to get it right,” said Léo.

Flamengo’s defense has gone through ups and downs this season, with Léo Pereira and his current duo, Gustavo Henrique suffering harsh criticism throughout the year. Now, with Rodrigo Caio and David Luiz, a duo that is considered to be out of action due to injury, the defender believes that he and Gustavo can do the job.

We have a very qualified squad, with the arrival of new players, they qualified even more. I formed a great team with Gustavo (Henrique) in the last game, we had a very good performance, or even impeccable, we had very few mistakes. We are evolving every day”, he concluded.