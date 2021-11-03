Flamengo has another low due to injury

Flamengo opened two goals ahead of Athletico-PR, this Tuesday, at Arena da Baixada, but suffered a draw and now needs to dry Atlético-MG, who face Grêmio, this Wednesday (3), in the Mineirão.

Once again, coach Renato Gaúcho was the target of harsh criticism from the fans, as Flamengo ended the match with three defenders, three defensive midfielders and three full-backs. The moves caused the team to retreat a lot, suffering the tie.

One of the questions during the press conference was why the coach did not use Kenedy, a forward who came on loan to Flamengo from Chelsea and looks like a great reinforcement. At the press conference, Renato said that Kenedy had pain in his ankle.

“Kenedy traveled with a swollen ankle, got injured in training yesterday. At halftime, he told me that he was unable to take the field. In the second half, he took off his boot and began the treatment, said the coach.

Kenedy suffered a sprained ankle in training last Monday. The medical department, however, estimated that he would be able to be available to play for a few minutes.

At half-time, Renato spoke with the striker who, with a swollen ankle and pain, said he would not be able to act. The situation caused frustration in the coach.

Hired with pomp, Kenedy has not yet established himself in the Rio team. Since joining Flamengo, he has played 10 games and scored a goal, against Juventude, in a 3-1 victory.

The striker, however, has had less than 250 minutes on the field so far.

Retrieved from: Goal