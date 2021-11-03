Flamengo is denounced in the STJD for homophobic singing; see possible punishments

Judgment will be held next Monday (8) by the First Disciplinary Commission of the STJD

O Flamengo was denounced by the attorney of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) on Wednesday (3) on account of homophobic chants practiced by the fans against O Guild, for the Brazil’s Cup, on the 15th of September.

You follow the big decision of Libertadores Conmebol of 2021 with Live broadcast at the FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+ on November 27th, with the ball rolling from 5 pm (GMT).

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The judgment is scheduled for next Monday, November 8th, by the First Disciplinary Commission of the STJD of Football.

The Canarinhos LGBTQ Fans Collective presented a “Infringement News” last September 27th with videos that showed part of the crowd singing the song “arerê, gaucho gives the c* and speaks tchê“.

The STJD Attorney’s Office analyzed the images and framed the act of cheering in article 243-G of the CBJD, which says:

Article 243-G. Practice discriminatory, disdainful or outrageous act, related to prejudice based on ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of elderly or disabled person.

“Beyond mere verbal hostility, homosexual and transgender people are at risk of having their physical integrity attacked because of their sexual orientation and, to illustrate the scenario, 2012 data from the Human Rights Secretariat show that more than 3 were registered in that year. 1,000 complaints of homophobic violations in Brazil, involving almost 5,000 victims, with discrimination and psychological violence being the main types of violence reported, while Grupo Gay da Bahia reports that 326 people were murdered due to homophobia in the year. 2014 in the country and 318 others in 2015, it is worth mentioning some of the most common ways in which homophobia manifests itself: verbal and moral aggression, psychological violence, physical aggression (jerks, beatings, etc.), sexual aggression”, the indictment brings. .

According to the penalty provided, Flamengo can be fined from R$100 to R$100,000 and punishable from 120 to 360 days.



1 Related

PENALTY: suspension of five to 10 matches, if practiced by an athlete, even if alternate, coach, doctor or member of the technical committee, and suspension for a period of 120 to 360 days, if practiced by any other natural person subject to this Code, in addition from a fine of R$100 to R$100 thousand.

Referee Rodolpho Toski, assistants Bruno Boschilia and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos, fourth referee Lucas Paulo Torezin, CBF inspector Almir Alves de Mello and match delegate Marcelo Viana were also included in CBJD articles by not having reported the facts that occurred in the summary.