Floresta defeats Ferroviário 4-3 on penalties and qualifies for Nordestão 2022

Floresta defeated Ferroviário by 4 to 3 on penalties, after 1 to 1 in regular time, on the night of Tuesday, 2, at Arena Castelão, and guaranteed an unprecedented spot for the group stage of the Copa do Nordeste 2022. goal of the team led by coach Daniel Rocha was scored by defender Vitão, against, at 10 minutes of the final stage, while Edson Cariús, at 47, equalized the score. In penalties, Alisson converted Verdão’s last kick.

With the classification, the team from Vila Manoel Sátiro joins Ceará and Fortaleza as representatives of the state in the regional event. It will be the first time that the club will participate in an edition of the tournament — and also the first time that three clubs from Ceará compete simultaneously in Nordestão.

The game

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

With a climate of decision, the confrontation between Ferroviário and Floresta started out in a busy state. The first big chance of the match was for Verdão da Vila Manoel Sátiro. On minute 14, Eugênio took advantage of a passing error by Tubarão da Barra and advanced free of charge towards the goal. At the time of submission, however, the attacker was intercepted by defensive midfielder Wesley Dias, who stopped the shot at the right moment, avoiding the goal.

The Coral response came at 23 minutes. Berguinho received a good pass on the edge of the area and kicked hard. Douglas goalkeeper, well positioned, made a great save. Ferrão continued to pressure and started to scare again in the 31st minute. After an error in Floresta’s ball outing, Dudu played for Berguinho – again he -, who kicked in place. In the middle of the way, the ball deflected on the defender of Verdão and almost shook the net.

In the final stretch of the first stage, another goal opportunity for the Barra do Ceará team. Clisman took a corner kick towards defender Vitão, who tried hard on the left side of the goal. Douglas – Floresta’s protagonist in the first half – held the ball calmly.

Tubarão returned to the final stage wanting the goal at all costs. Coral had a streak of chances to open the scoring in the opening minutes, but ran into Douglas. Floresta, deployed to the field to explore counterattacks, managed to be more efficient.

On minute nine, Ferroviário’s defense missed the ball and Renê took advantage of it, made a nice dribble and played for Carlos Renato, who came face to face with Rafael. The midfielder ended up stretching a lot and lost control, giving time for the coral goalkeeper to put it to corner. In the hit, the ball crossed, deflected by defender Vitão and went to the back of the net, putting Verdão in front of the marker.

The goal destabilized Tubarão. Disorganized, the team started to miss many passes, commit excessive fouls and give space to the offensive transitions of Floresta. At 25 minutes, in one of those mistakes, Flávio Torres received a good launch and left alone. The goalkeeper Rafael, in an attempt to cut the ball, slipped and, to prevent shirt 9 from expanding the score, committed the foul, being expelled from the match.

With an advantage on the scoreboard, Floresta was intelligent and knew how to manage the confrontation until the final minutes. It could even have increased the number of goals, but it sinned in submissions. Ferroviário, with the support of the fans, did not give up and continued to insist. The reward came at 46, on Marquinhos’ bottom line play, who hit crossed. The ball deflected on the defender of Floresta and left free for Cariús, who just pushed into the goal.

The decision then went to penalties. In the maximum penalties, better for the Forest. Author of the equalizer in normal time, Cariús missed the last hit, while Alisson scored for Verdão.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags