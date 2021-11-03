Flu opponent in the 31st round, Grêmio could lose field command

Opponent of Fluminense on November 11, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. Grêmio may lose control of the field or have to play without an audience. This is due to the confusion that occurred in the last match, against Palmeiras.

Due to the events in the 3-1 defeat by Palmeiras at home, Grêmio was denounced by the Attorney of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). The penalty in relation to the incidents, in addition to a fine, can reach the loss of up to ten orders. As the game against Fluminense is already on next Tuesday, it’s enough that they only catch one to lose it.

Check out what the specific article says:

Art. 213. Failure to take measures capable of preventing and repressing:

I – disorders in your sporting area;

II – invasion of the field or venue of the sporting event;

III – throwing objects on the field or place where the sporting event is being disputed.

PENALTY: fine, from BRL 100 to BRL 100,000

Paragraph 1 When the disorder, invasion or throwing of an object is of high gravity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of field command of one to ten matches, tests or equivalent, when participating of the official competition.

If there is no trial before the match against Fluminense due to the short term, Grêmio may be left without a public, as the Attorney’s Office asked for an injunction to prevent the stadium of the Gaucho club from receiving fans until then. Check out!

From the injunction:

For the Prosecutor’s Office, Grêmio playing with a single crowd in its stadium is not effective in containing scenes of violence such as those witnessed this Sunday. Based on article 119 of the CBJD, the complaint also requests the granting of an injunction so that Grêmio matches as principals take place with closed gates and in games as a visitor, Grêmio is not entitled to charge 10% of the tickets until the trial of the case in the STJD of Football.