For Citizenship leader, Sergio Moro is ‘the main name’ of Terceira Via

The leader of Citizenship in the Chamber, Alex Manente, I told the antagonist consider that Sergio Moro is “the main name” of the Third Way for 2022.

“For my part, I will work to try to reach a consensus on the Third Way. Sergio Moro is the main name, with the greatest potential for growth and with the highest voting intention. The unity around him would be very important.”

For the deputy, “Moro’s entry into the political process is, in general, a very positive thing, because it is very important to have a candidate for president who represents the fight against impunity and corruption”.

Manente is the author of Second instance prison PEC which remains stuck in the Chamber. He recently supported the Revenge PEC.

the deputy Rubens Bueno, Manente’s bench colleague, told this site that Moro’s candidacy for Planalto is “welcome”.

“All candidacies that can become an alternative to extremes are needed at this time when we need a unity government so that Brazil can recover from a scenario of political devastation.”

Bueno recalled that Citizenship also has a pre-candidate: the senator Alessandro Vieira.

“At the beginning of next year, many projects may converge in the construction of a robust Third Way, which can represent the wishes of the vast majority of Brazilian society.”

