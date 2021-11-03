Ford Transit is a van with car comfort that brakes by itself

Ford Transit is not exactly new in the country: the van has already been sold here from 2008 to 2014. Its return, however, takes place at a completely different time from its last visit between us.

Amid a restructuring process that culminated in the end of production in Brazil and the closing of several dealerships, Transit returns to the Brazilian market with the mission of rebuilding Ford’s portfolio, which now focuses on pickup trucks and SUVs.

But that doesn’t mean Transit will be left in the background – quite the opposite. Even a commercial vehicle division called the Ford Pro was created before bringing it here.

Made in Uruguay under the CKD regime (in which the parts are brought from another country and the vehicle is only assembled there), Transit arrives here initially in versions for 15+1 or 17+1 passengers and with glazed bodywork.

Engine is smart and silent

Transit has car handling and a lot of comfort Image: Disclosure

All configurations use the 2.0 EcoBlue diesel engine with 170 hp and 41.3 kgfm. It’s what guarantees agile acceleration responses, especially at low revs – the maximum torque is already available between 1,750 rpm and 2,500 rpm.

Well-staged, the six-speed manual transmission has precise, tight engagements. The clutch, in turn, is a little heavier – and typical of Ford passenger cars. Anyone who has ever directed one will feel at home.

It is worth noting how Transit’s handling is similar to that of a passenger car. The electric steering is extremely light and responsive, making the driver forget (even for a moment) that he is aboard a van. A positive point also for the good acoustic insulation and the low noise level of the engine in operation.

‘Full’ of series

Cabin is well finished and controls are at your fingertips Image: Disclosure

The large glazed area contributes to good visibility on all sides. Whether due to the large side windows or the very large rearview mirrors, the driver can see almost everything that happens around him. When performing maneuvers, there is also the reverse camera.

And speaking of content, Transit stands out for the good offer of standard items. All versions ship from the factory with a safety package that includes adaptive autopilot, frontal collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, stability and traction controls, ramp start assistant, four-wheel disc brake, on-board computer , side wind stabilization and anti-rollover system.

The van also has a Sync multimedia center, a practical electric running board (which appears when the sliding side door is opened and folds down as soon as it is closed), auto start-stop (just step on the clutch pedal for the engine to start instantly) , on-board computer, daytime running lights, USB ports in the seat rows and seat belts for all passengers.

The cabin, by the way, is finished with a pattern similar to that of the brand’s late passenger cars, such as the more expensive versions of Ka and EcoSport. And it doesn’t look bad by Ranger’s standard either. Furthermore, ergonomics is another strong point: all controls are within easy reach of your hands.

Special conditions

Ford has benefits for first 350 units Image: Disclosure

If all this is not enough to convince the company to buy Transit, Ford attacks with a plan of revisions every 20 thousand kilometers with fixed prices.

The customer can also contract the revisions in advance through the Ford Protect program and include them in the financing.

In addition, the first 350 units will be offered free of charge in the first three revisions. Transit has a one-year or 100,000 kilometer warranty. Prices have not yet been released at the close of this report.

