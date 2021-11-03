Former Palmeiras player analyzes and suggests that Palacios leave Inter: “He couldn’t consolidate”

Current ESPN Chile commentator, former midfielder of Palmeiras and its National Team, Jorge Valdivia, advised Carlos Palacios to start thinking about leaving Inter to show “potential” elsewhere. In the view of the “Mago”, the colorado player, at the current club, could not “consolidate” and cannot have his career stopped just for having a long contract.

He extended the same comment to other Chilean players without prominence in Brazil: Kuscevid, from Palmeiras and Araos, from Corinthians.

“What could I tell them? If it’s been more than two years and they haven’t been able to consolidate in Brazil or at least play often, it’s better that they can go to a place where they show all the potential they have. They are great players, footballers who can be part of the National Team. That’s why I would tell them to find another place where they can play,” said the former Palmeiras.

Palacios was Inter’s most expensive purchase of the season for US$ 3 million (R$ 16.5 million at the current price) to Unión Española, from Chile, at the beginning of the year under the command of then Spanish coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez.

Since his arrival, Palacios has preferentially played on the sides of the field, where he faces competition from Patrick, Caio Vidal and Mauricio. With Miguel Ángel Ramírez, the player was tested by the middle in the decisive Gre-Nal of Gauchão in the Arena, which ended in a 1-1 draw and won the Grêmio title. He has yet to score goals for Inter.