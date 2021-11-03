Former Police Officer Eric Adams Elected Mayor of New York | World

Eric Adams, who became a policeman to fight the racism you suffered when you were a young offender, was elected the new mayor of New York this Tuesday (2), according to an Associated Press projection released minutes after the polls closed.

Thrilled after casting his vote in his hometown of Brooklyn, Adams said he thought this election was something of a rematch for that “boy” who flirted with crime and social exclusion, as well as for New Yorkers from poor families.

“We’ve already won,” she told the press as she wiped her tears, with a photo of her mother in hand: “Because I’m here, ordinary New Yorkers will understand that they deserve to be in this city too.“, said the candidate.

The son of a poor Brooklyn family, who is a member of the Democratic Party, Adams will succeed Bill de Blasio, also a Democrat, on January 1st.

2 of 2 Eric Adams, New York’s new mayor, holds photo of his mother during polling day — Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly Eric Adams, New York’s new mayor, holds his mother’s photo during polling day — Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

De Blasio is at the worst of his popularity, despite having managed to pull the city of more than eight million people out of the chaos into which the coronavirus pandemic has engulfed it.

New York’s mayor, who manages a $98.7 billion budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, is said to be the second most difficult post after the country’s presidency.

By defeating his Republican rival Curtis Sliwa, 67, Adams, who is 61, becomes the second black mayor to govern the economic and cultural capital of the United States, after David Dinkins (1990-93).

In the last days of the campaign, centered on insecurity, the mayor twice debated on television with his Republican rival.

Sliwa chided Adams for not meeting with the police unions, where there is more resistance, along with firefighters, the mandatory anti-covid-19 vaccine among civil servants, and for choosing to meet to talk about fighting crime with former New York gang leaders.

And that’s despite the ex-policeman’s promise to fight the crimes that skyrocketed in 2020, before falling again this year. Eric Adams presents himself as a determined leader, champion of the middle and popular classes.

Coming from the more traditional wing of the Democratic Party, he declares himself a friend of New York businesspeople.

Like his predecessors, this vegan will command the largest police force in the country, the NYPD, with 36,000 employees, whose reform has promised to continue.

At age 15, when he was a young offender and was beaten by the police, the candidate for mayor promised himself that he would do everything possible to “change the system from the inside.”

In the 1980s, he became a police officer, at a time of extreme violence in New York, and became a captain after 22 years on the force. In 1995, he founded a union to fight racism.

In a city that paid dearly for the pandemic, the future mayor will have to manage the return to normality of schools, offices and shops, as well as fight social inequalities in the temple of capitalism, reform infrastructure and deal with climate risks.