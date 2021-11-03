Former Police Officer Eric Adams Elected Mayor of New York

Democrat Eric Adams, a former New York police captain who has made the fight against racism a maxim of his life, this Tuesday (2) became the new mayor of New York and the second black to govern the largest city in the United States. With 78% of the votes counted, Adams, 61, led with 66.5%, against 28.8% for Republican Curtis Sliwa.

In Manhattan he got 81% of the vote, in the Bronx 76%, as well as 71% in Brooklyn and 59% in Queens, while in Staten Island he got 27% against 68% of the picturesque 67-year-old Republican founder of the ‘Guardian Angels’ , a group of volunteers with the objective of patrolling the streets alongside the police.

“Tonight I fulfilled my dream and with all my heart I will remove the barriers that are preventing you from realizing yours,” said an emotional Adams, after waving to supporters at a Brooklyn hotel where he celebrated victory.

Adams, promised that he will work to reduce inequalities in the temple of capitalism and adjust an economy badly affected by the covid-19 pandemic, which caused 34,000 deaths in the city. And he was especially applauded when he said he will fight insecurity and crime, a central concern of a part of the electorate, who trust him for his long experience of 22 years in the police.

Adams, who is vegan, is the second black man to reach New York City Hall after David Dinkins (1990-93). He will take over on Jan. 1 as the successor to the unpopular Bill de Blasio.

Rematch

Thrilled after voting in the neighborhood of Brooklyn, where he was born into a poor family, Adams said on Tuesday that this election is something of a rematch for that “little boy” who flirted with delinquency and social exclusion, as well as for the New Yorkers from low-income families. “I hope it is totally different from the current one (Bill de Blasio) and that the police do their job, as there is too much delinquency” in the streets, told AFP Iris Carreño, a 60-year-old Dominican, for whom the situation worsened after the pandemic of Covid-19. “They stab people for nothing,” he said.

His 50-year-old compatriot Maria says that “we are afraid to go out to the store or the supermarket and for the children, that something might happen to them.” “If Eric doesn’t do what he promised, this is the last time I vote for a Democrat,” Gabriel Taveras, 69, also from Dominican Republic, was very disappointed in Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Unlike Blasio, whose populist message led to victory in 2013, Adams, a centrist, won the party’s primaries with strong support from middle-class voters, the black community and the labor movement, and the support of the rich, the which he courted to play an important role in the city’s economic recovery. He also presents himself as a determined leader, defender of the middle and popular classes, and a symbol of the fight against racial discrimination.





From city hall, Adams will head the largest police force in the United States, the NYPD, with 36,000 employees, whose reform he promised to deepen. He will manage a budget of $98.7 billion for fiscal year 2021-2022, the largest for a county in the United States. New York City is considered the most difficult job in the country, after the presidency.