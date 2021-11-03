Fortnite will be disabled in China and will no longer be playable in China.

Beta version of the game will have servers shut down after new laws that restrict underage gaming consumption

Fortnite will be disabled in China. After the country passes stricter laws regarding the consumption of online games for less than 18 years, a beta version of the game will have its servers shut down there (via Variety).

To put it in context, in August 2021 the Chinese government implemented a new law that prohibits under 18s from playing online games for more than three hours a week as a way to deal with gaming addiction for children and teenagers. Because of that, Fortnite will no longer be accessible in the country.

the hit of Epic Games it was never officially released there. What Chinese gamers had was a beta version, called fortress night, which had been operated since 2018 by the giant Tencent Games – which is the majority investor in Epic, which owns more than 40% of the company’s shares, representing an investment of US$330 million.

There is still no set date for the shutdown of servers, but the function of creating new accounts has already been disabled, and players have already been informed of the imminent end.

