Fortnite will close in China from November 15th

Game will be withdrawn from the country for no clear reason.

China has been making gambling there more and more difficult. gamers with under 18 have specific hours to play, PUBG championships have been banned, between others. Now Fortnite, one of the biggest recent hits, especially among kids, will say goodbye to the country.

Without no apparent reason, Epic Games simply announced the end of the game in China. The game was still in beta over there.. They started closing registration for the beta yesterday (1/11) and the servers will officially shut down on November 15th. Check out the full announcement letter published in China on Oct. 31, courtesy of Kotaku:

To Fortnite China players:

Fortnite China beta will be closed and servers will be shut down soon. On Monday, November 1st at 11am, we will close the registration for new players and the download portal. On Monday, November 15th at 11am, we will shut down the Fortnite servers and players will no longer be able to connect to the game via the WeGame client.



Thanks to all Fortnite China players who rode the Battle Bus with us participating in the beta. If you have any questions or suggestions about server shutdowns, please send us your feedback.

The game was released in China during the fifth season in April 2018 and has been in beta since then.. The Chinese Version there is no micro transaction because of the country’s policies against the practice. cosmetic modifications were also made. Any object with skull appearance had to be changed, in addition to other modifications to eliminate violence, even if it seems a little cartoonish.

even the game history has been changed. In Fortnite China, all the characters are warring in a kind of simulation and all characters are holograms, making no one “die for real”, eliminating the violent content in a way. Although no reason for closing the game there has been disclosed, the act seems to be part of the Chinese government’s plan to reduce gambling, especially among minors.

