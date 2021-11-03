Free Fire: Redeem Free Codes Today, Nov. 3, 2021

by

The players from Free Fire always wait for the release of a new set of redemption codes. Such codes help them obtain a variety of in-game rewards, including characters, weapon skins, pets, and cosmetics.

In other words, we can say that Free Fire redemption code is the best alternative to get exclusive items. As a result, players keep finding these codes to get free rewards.


  • Garena Developers redeem code (has a 12-character alphanumeric code) on the official social media handles or Free Fire live streams. To obtain the rewards, players use Free Fire redemption codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site. Players should keep in mind that each code has an expiration date, so they should be quick to use them.

Daily missions

  • Booyah in battle royale: 1x Energy Point
  • Eliminate an enemy in battle royale mode: 1x Energy Point
  • Win a Match Squad Match: 1x Energy Point
  • Login: 1x Energy Point
  • Play any game with friends: 1x Energy Point

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today November 3, 2021

Garena free codes must be placed on the Free Fire Reward page (you must login in advance). The prize can be found in your in-game mailbox.

In the following list, we present some old Garena Free Fire codes. There is a possibility that some are permanent or revalidated for short periods of time.

All these digits and keys work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We have previously checked them on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards.


How to use redemption codes in Garena Free Fire

If you are new to the aforementioned game and don’t know how to claim the 2021 promo codes for today, we advise you to visit the page known as the Free Fire Reward, enter them and wait a few minutes for the rewards to appear in the title. Here we show you the steps to follow.