Freight train derails and burns down in southern Chile amid indigenous conflict – International

SANTIAGO – A freight train derailed and some of its freight units were set on fire by unknown people in the south of the country. Chile on Tuesday, 2, authorities said, amid tensions between the state and the local indigenous group mapuche which requires the return of ancestral lands. There is no information on victims.

The attack on the train, which transported pulp for paper production, took place in the Macrozona Sul region of Vitória, which was in a state of emergency due to the conflict. “There are burnt-out machines and locomotives transporting pulp from Valdivia to the Concepcion region,” Victor Manoli, a delegate in the region, told reporters.

Images of the derailed and still smoking wagons circulated on social networks and on local TV. “We must recognize that what we had today were acts of terrorism,” added Manoli. The delegate said that no one had yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which caused the suspension of rail service from the locality of Vitória and Temuco to the regional capital of Araucanía.

This region is experiencing a historic conflict between the Mapuche people, the largest Chilean ethnic group, and the State, from which the indigenous people claim lands that they consider theirs by ancestral right and that were handed over to private companies, mainly to forestry, companies and landowners.

The lack of a solution to this conflict has increased violence in the last decade, with arson attacks on private property and trucks. It also brought to light the presence of drug trafficking and self-defence organizations, as well as police operations allegedly mounted to incriminate indigenous people.

On October 12, the president Sebastian Pinera ordered a state of emergency and militarization for 15 days in three provinces in the area, which was extended for another 15 days until 11 November. He announced on Tuesday that he will ask Congress for a new extension, which must be approved.

Piñera assured that since the beginning of the state of emergency “incendiary attacks have been reduced by practically half and the usurpations of property have been reduced to a tenth”.

The measure, requested by the most conservative sectors, was criticized from the beginning by indigenous organizations and the opposition, who argue that it is a way to further accentuate the bitter conflict.

“Despite the state of emergency, violence continued in the same way in southern Chile. Nothing changed. This request is a political nod to José Antonio Kast (extreme right-wing presidential candidate)”, said Ricardo Celis, deputy for the region./REUTERS, AFP and EFE