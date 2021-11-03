From reference to villain: how Brazil has treated the environment in the last 40 years | Cop 26

In Glasgow, Scotland, Brazil is appointed by experts as one of the “villains” of COP26, the UN conference on Climate Change.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

But the picture hasn’t always been this, and the country also has a positive track record that the world hopes will be rescued to help in the effort to limit the global average temperature rise to 1.5 °C from pre-industrial standards.

From number 1 to the villain of deforestation, see what Brazil has done in the last 40 years for the environment:

In 1981, Brazil instituted the National Environmental Policy (PNMA), which remains the most important in the country. The PNMA aims to regulate the various activities that involve the environment, so that there is preservation, improvement and restoration of environmental quality.

Along with her, came the environmental licensing.

“This is the main and most consolidated instrument of the National Environmental Policy. He is responsible for ensuring the sustainability of the projects. In other words, that the projects must be carried out respecting environmental parameters and social rights”, explains Maurício Guetta, legal consultant at the Instituto Socioambiental (ISA).

The National Environmental Council (CONAMA) was also created in 1981 and played an important role in the editing of technical standards. He also instituted a series of resolutions on water protection, industrial waste.

“We came out of a scenario of total lack of control, mainly from pollution in the 60’s and 70’s. At that time, when there was no National Environmental Policy, there was no environmental licensing or CONAMA, we had situations such as the contamination of our rivers,” says Guetta.

“With the resolution of these environmental instruments, it was possible to ensure that economic activities respected environmental and social issues“, completes ISA’s legal advisor.

Other laws were enacted over the course of the decade, such as the Public Civil Action Law, which allowed the realization of the PNMA itself and is very important to this day, according to Guetta. “This mechanism has contributed a lot to the evolution of environmental policy, especially regarding the issue of repairing environmental damage. Events with environmental damage began to be the object of lawsuits”.

1988 Constitution and environmental protection

The Federal Constitution of 1988 brought a specific chapter aimed at the environment, Article 225. He guaranteed that the right to the environment belongs to everyone, a good for common use and was classified as essential to the population’s quality of life.. In other words, environmental protection is the responsibility of the Public Power and the collective.

“The Constitution brought a series of duties to the Public Power. They became the object of regulation and these State duties, good or bad, were fulfilled over these decades, regardless of government management or ideology. In all of them we made progress. In general lines, all governments that preceded Bolsonaro brought some evolution in the environmental area“.

The Constitution also brought about the realization of indigenous rights, with recognition of several lands that came to be protected. “Indigenous lands have a fundamental role in preservation, especially from the Amazon Forest. They are the largest carbon stock in Brazil today,” explains Guetta.

The 90’s also had important laws passed for the preservation of the environment. Decree 750 brought the protection of the Atlantic Forest as a national heritage. The decree says that “the cutting, exploration and suppression of primary vegetation or in the advanced and medium stages of regeneration of the Atlantic Forest are prohibited”.

In addition, there was also the enactment of the Environmental Education Law and also the Environmental Crimes and Environmental Administrative Infractions Law.

“It is from there that, what the Constitution says that all environmental damage must be curbed in the three spheres of accountability (criminal, administrative and civil), the state, federal and state police, and the Public Ministry are responsible. They begin to act in actions to criminalize acts that are harmful to the environment“explains Guetta.

In that decade, the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), known as Rio-92, or Earth Summit, also took place. The event that marked the way humanity sees its relationship with the planet.

See the legacy left by the UN conference based in Rio de Janeiro

What Rio-92 brought to the present day

2000s: Brazil becomes a reference

Brazil continued to focus on the environment in the following years. In 2000, a law on conservation units was instituted. These units are important natural areas for Brazil. The purpose of the law is to guarantee the preservation of biodiversity. Today, the country has 334 federal units, apart from the state ones.

Another important measure was the Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Legal Amazon (PPCDAM), created in 2004. The objective was Continuously reduce deforestation and create the conditions for the transition to a sustainable development model in the Legal Amazon.

According to Guetta, because of the PPCDAm, Brazil had the world’s most successful result in combating deforestation of tropical forests. Only in the Amazon, this reduction was 83% between 2004 and 2012 – from 27 thousand km² to just over 4 thousand km² of deforestation.

“It was an outstanding public policy, applauded around the world and which was also responsible for put us at the forefront of the world in terms of environmental issues. Brazil has always been considered a leading actor on the climate agenda, we were number 1, we were the highlight,” says Guetta.

Between 2004 and 2012, 100 indigenous lands in the Amazon were also recognized and 46 conservation units were created, fundamental for reducing deforestation.

COP26: ‘We know what to do, what is lacking is political will’, says Márcio Astrini

2012: the beginning of the retrogression

“From 2012 onwards, the State’s role in the environmental area in general, but especially in the fight against deforestation in the Amazon, begins to cool down. we had the edition of the Forest Code, which brought a series of setbacks, with an emphasis on the amnesty of deforestation carried out before 2008. There was also a gradual reduction of state public investment in PPCEDAM”, explains Mauricio Guetta.

In this period from 2012 to 2018, there was a stoppage in the demarcation of indigenous lands, the stoppage of creation of conservation units. “It was not an elimination of policies, but a reduction of priorities within the government. And this was reflected in deforestation rates. From 2012 to 2018, they averaged 6,000 to 7,000 km².”

1 de 1 Dossier classifies the Bolsonaro government as ‘the most aggressive antagonist of the Brazilian environment seen to date’ — Photo: Ibama via BBC Dossier classifies Bolsonaro government as ‘the most aggressive antagonist of the Brazilian environment seen to date’ — Photo: Ibama via BBC

The environment in 2019 and 2020

The Bolsonaro government promoted significant changes in environmental issues. “From 2019 onwards, what happens is the widespread dismantling of structures,” explains Guetta. The main example is the PPCDAm, which was restricted to Ibama’s activities and inspection.

“It was not just a policy of control. The PPCDAm has the axis of control, the agrarian axis and the axis of sustainable economic development. He harmonized the issue of environmental protection with the social and economic issue”, contextualizes the ISA legal advisor.

On the first day of his administration, Bolsonaro issued provisional measure 870, reorganizing the presidency bodies, the ministries and their attributions. One of the changes was the transfer of the demarcation of indigenous and quilombola lands to the Ministry of Agriculture. “This norm also extinguished all instances of control and combating deforestation and climate change”.

Guetta recalls that Bolsonaro also said he was going to end the Ministry of the Environment, but he went back. However, for the first time, the ministry became the “main source of threats to the environment”.

He lists some of the president’s actions against the environment:

Termination of PPCDAm

All of IBAMA’s budget execution, especially in the matter of inspection, which every previous year was very high (above 90%), is now very low. “This reflects in the reduction, between 2018 and 2020, of 47% in the number of infraction notices against the flora in the Amazon, that is, deforestation. The data were not encouraging in the Temer government, but the reduction was brutal in the last two years” .

Embargo terms (effective sanctions against deforestation) have fallen by 78% in two years.

Extinction of instances of coordination and execution of public policies. “When an instance like this is extinguished, what happens is the paralysis of the policy, because it no longer has an executive instance.”

The Amazon Fund has more than 3 billion reais on hold awaiting new project notices, new executions.

Extinction of the Climate Fund – created to support projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gases and adapting the country to the effects of climate change, such as lack of water in semi-arid regions.

Attack on indigenous lands. “A bill from the Bolsonaro government intends to open up indigenous lands to mining, gas and oil exploration and other activities with a high impact. It is a step forward under protected areas,” warns Guetta.

In 2020, deforestation in the Amazon reached 10,851 km2, the highest rate in 12 years.

The legal advisor cites another decree instituted by Bolsonaro on the process of judgment of infraction notices. He explains that, when an infraction notice is applied (for example, deforestation), the assessed company can present its defense, can appeal at the administrative level and there is a judgment in the second instance. With the new phase included by the president, the assessed company undergoes a conciliation hearing with Ibama.

“The most important thing in this new phase is the effect: the decree says that, while this phase is not carried out, the entire administrative process is paralyzed. What happened after this decree? There are practically no more notices of infraction”, explains Guetta .

Just to compare, between 2014 and 2018, the average of trials was 5,300 cases per year. In 2019, that number dropped to 113. In 2020, there were 17.

“There has never been a period with such serious proposals being processed so quickly, without debate with society. The entire 40-year building is being undone now. The main example is the environmental licensing, which was approved by the Chamber in May. It brings threats to water resources, brings the possibility of proliferation of environmental disasters, such as Mariana and Brumadinho, and brings the total lack of control over deforestation in the Amazon and other biomes”, concludes Maurício Guetta.