Gaffe: Bolsonaro mistakes John Kerry for Jim Carrey in Italy; see video – Politics

Bolsonaro confuses John Kerry with Jim Carrey in interview in Italy (photo: Valerie Macon/AFP and Ludovic Marin/AFP) In an interview with journalists in Italy, the president



Jair Bolsonaro



if



confused



and changed the name of the US special envoy for climate issues,



John Kerry,



with the actor and comedian



Jim Carrey,



performer of movies like



The Mscara, Debi e Lide and Ace Ventura



. The unusual moment occurred yesterday (1st/11), in Anguillara Vneta, when the Chief Executive commented on meetings with members of the G20 summit.

“Yeah, I talked to Jim Carrey too, something private. Sorry, I can’t talk to you guys,” he said. Internet users did not forgive the faux pas and the subject was among the trending topics on Twitter. %uD83C%uDF0E President Jair Bolsonaro mistakes John Kerry, the US Special Envoy for Climate Change, with actor JIM CARREY. Yes, the actor from movies like Debi and Loide, The Mscara and Ace Ventura. pic.twitter.com/vrWDmGdGZq %u2014 Political Axis (@eixopolitico) November 1, 2021

In the same interview, among other matters, the president commented on an accidental step on the foot of the German Prime Minister, Angela Merkel, who reacted with the phrase: “It could only be you”. Bolsonaro joked that, “in 30 minutes, we almost went dancing in the middle of the hall, one in love with the other”.

Bolsonaro also stated that Petrobras should announce a new readjustment in the price of fuel in 20 days, he said that he is in doubt between three parties to join: PRB, PL and PP and that “the Brazilian people love him”. The Chief Executive used as a basis for his statement the supporters who accompany him on motorcycles across the country and announced that he will take another trip to Paran this weekend.

Today, the holder of the Planalto was in Pistoia, where he participated in the ceremony in honor of Brazilian soldiers who died in World War II.