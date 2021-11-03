‘Game of Thrones’ actress leaves a legacy of R$ 38,000 for manicure and she refuses

Professional explained why he did not accept the money from Diana Rigg, who died in September 2020

Reproduction/HBO/03.11.2021 Diana Rigg played Lady Olenna Tyrell in ‘Game of Thrones’



The actress Diana Rigg, who participated in the phenomenon “game of Thrones”, died in September 2020, aged 82, and left an inheritance of more than 3 million pounds (about R$ 23.2 million). By dividing her assets in the will, the artist surprised by allocating 5,000 pounds (about R$ 38,700) to her manicure, Jessica Zhu, but the professional refused the money. Diana started attending the salon Jessica works in London in 2001 and they became friends. In the beginning, the manicurist did not know that the client was an internationally famous actress and only found out when she was alerted by a person at the salon that she was seeing a celebrity. “She was so generous and down-to-earth you would never have imagined. She was happy with the simple things in life, like having a cup of coffee. Diana treated all the girls in the salon as part of the family and was a very experienced lady who gave us advice about life,” Jessica told Daily Mail.

In March 2020, the interpreter of Lady Olenna Tyrell in “GoT” was diagnosed with cancer and, unable to go to the salon, started receiving daily visits from Jessica until the day of her death. “I was lucky that Diana agreed to say goodbye to me when she was sick and hospitalized in March. I was with her until the last minute of my life because I wanted to be with her. We had the same old conversations in the salon”, he commented. “I was very sad when she passed away, but she always told me not to be upset when she left.” The manicurist did not know that she had been mentioned in the will and, to the British portal, explained why she refused to heritage: “I did what I did for love. We had a very special relationship”. Jessica talked to Diana’s daughter, Archibald Stirling, and asked that the money go to the actress’ grandson, four-year-old Jack. Diana left most of her inheritance to her daughter, as well as properties in Europe and America, the rest she went to charities and some relatives.