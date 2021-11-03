‘Game of Thrones’ actress leaves R$ 28 thousand inheritance for manicure, which she refuses | celebrities



Diana Rigg as Olena Tyrell in Game of ThronesDisclosure/HBO

Rio – Actress Diana Rigg, who played the character Lady Olena Tyrell in “Game of Thrones and who died at the age of 82 in 2020, left an inheritance worth R$ 28,000 to her manicurist, Jessca Zhu. with the “Daily Mail”, the professional did not accept the money and preferred to donate it to the actress’ grandson.

Jessca has been Diana Rigg’s manicurist since 2001 and told the newspaper that she developed a “very special” relationship with the actress and was quite surprised that it was remembered in her will. “I spoke to Diana’s daughter and explained that the money must go to her grandson, because I did what I did for love. We had a very special relationship,” said the manicurist.

The professional also stated that the actress was “very generous and humble”. “She was happy with the simple things in life, like a cup of coffee. She treated all the girls in the salon like family and was very wise, always giving great advice on life.”

Diana Rigg died in September 2020 and left a fortune of around R$16 million. Most of the money went to her daughter, Rachael Stirling, and a small portion to charities, plus a small amount to friends and other family members.